When episode 15 of the third season of The Resident arrives at Fox on February 18, there will be a significant occasion at the center. After all, the Neurosurgical Center is opened! You would at least think that this could be a good thing for patients … but then remember that Red Rock is involved. While some lives could be saved, there are a number of other problems that could arise. All of this can mean that nothing is what it seems and some doctors may be forced to deal with a few surprising consequences for their actions.

Oh, and there are some other unfortunate consequences for the doctors and nurses themselves. Take, for example, who Nic will be spending some time with.

Below is CarterMatt’s full summary of episode 15 of The Resident, season 3, with more news on the next steps:

When Red Rock finally opens the doors to his new neurosurgical center and Nic is forced to work with Cain again, she and the rest of the staff find that the center is not everything that was promised. Mina and The Raptor are working with a new surgeon on a heart transplant that will produce an unexpected result. In the meantime, Bell asks the three patients who may have been poisoned in THE RESIDENT’s all-new “Last Shot” episode, which airs on Tuesday, February 18, between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to investigate again ET / PT) on FOX. (RES-315) (TV-14 L, V)

While we believe some of the patient stories in this episode may be intriguing, it is the dynamics of the neurosurgery center that could draw attention in this episode. Everyone has come to learn a fair bit about Cain during their time, and so does Red Rock. From the moment the conglomerate took the lead, Chastain has moved in a direction where he makes money, and we are not sure when things will improve … or if they will. Ultimately, there’s a good chance that much of this conflict will determine the way we remember season three.

It is clear that one of the most difficult parts of this episode will just be waiting for it.

keep an eye out for more news.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

