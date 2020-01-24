advertisement

Resident Season 3 Episode 14 will feel like a great, great homecoming in many ways. Conrad Hawkins is back in Chastain! There has been a lot of turmoil there in the past few months, but in the end he can do something he can do best: take care of the patients.

Of course, soon after he arrives, he will realize that there is never a dull moment. There is chaos everywhere, the patients are more challenging, and furthermore Nic is sick and has to throw up. We believe the promo below is put together in such a way that you want to believe that she is pregnant, but there is no confirmation yet. She may be fighting an illness that is spreading in the hospital.

No matter what’s going on with Nic, the point when entering episode 14 is that we’re entering another era of the show. Conrad has seen what can happen to him because he is taking a risk, and as a result he will have to determine if he wants to keep this pattern. There could be a different way of looking at it than if we continued … but we think it foolish to think that Conrad is a completely different person. If the adrenaline gets going and he works to save a patient’s life, then he’ll think and do the best … no matter what someone around you thinks.

Who are some of the patients in this episode could raise Conrad’s stake a little. We’re talking about two of Red Rock’s biggest donors! Your rescue could allow Conrad to handle them better, even if they still don’t appreciate some of his rogue methods.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCfYD4qDs5c (/ embed)

