advertisement

The factors that led to a fatal helicopter crash off the Mayo coast in 2017 are still present, according to an organization that represents pilots in Ireland.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) said it was feared that an accident could happen again if the causes of the crash were not fully understood.

advertisement

Four members of the Coast Guard’s Irish Air Force died in the 2017 Rescue 116 crash.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick (45), Captain Mark Duffy (51) and Winchmen Paul Ormsby (53) and Ciaran Smith (38) all died when their Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed off the island of Blackrock off the Mayo coast.

It is believed that inaccurate charts and the risk of fatigue were among the factors that contributed to the tragic crash.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit will publish a report in the coming months.

The IALPA pilot union has asked the Irish government to make changes to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Serious problems

IALPA President Captain Evan Cullen said there were serious problems with the IAA’s corporate structure.

“The IAA is an outlier in terms of its corporate structure,” he said.

“One of the things that make it unique is that it has the security regulation function. It also has a commercial agenda as an air navigation service provider.

“In all other western jurisdictions, these two are absolutely separate.

“In Ireland we combined the two. Therefore, the organization has its safety mandate as a regulator and also makes money from the same companies that it tries to regulate.

“Of course there is a paradox and that is not sustainable.”

He said the IAA was under no ombudsman or auditor general, and the group was under no obligation to respond to requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

He added that the reasons for the crash “are still out there”.

concerns

Captain Cullen said the organization has repeatedly raised concerns about the regulator since 2003.

“Everything from flight time restrictions to fatigue and, of course, navigation inaccuracies and security issues that are not security related,” he added.

IALPA has addressed many issues with the IAA in letters from the PA news agency.

“The issues raised are very diverse, and it has been evident over the years that the IAA is assessing the concerns raised by the source rather than the actual issue,” added Capt Cullen.

“One of the things that was highlighted in the interim report is that the maps and charts are inaccurate, which contributed to the accident.

“Other pilots have reported that the cards are inaccurate.

“There were two reports in 2013 and 2015 that the cards were inaccurate and nothing was done about them.”

He urged the government to separate the security regulation division from the commercial part of the IAA.

Captain Cullen also said the pilots have expressed dissatisfaction with how the IAA is receiving and investigating the pilots’ complaints.

“The pilots indicated that they produced fatigue reports that were not responded to and that they produced technical reports that were not responded to,” he said.

He said many pilots who reported problems are not told whether the problem has been investigated or resolved.

It also emerged that the Department of Transportation had failed to appoint a person to test the security and technical performance of the IAA over a long period of time.

“We found that this process was not carried out between 2004 and 2014. Although the law requires it to be done every three years,” he added.

The IAA and the Ministry of Transport did not respond to requests for comments. – PA

advertisement