Progressives affected by Trump Derangement Syndrome will say that Vince Vaughn’s career died a few years ago, which leads me to wonder why his appearance last night with President Trump is doing such a shock. Clearly, Vaughn is still important, and no amount of brotherhood with Don will change that.

The actor, best known for his roles in Wedding Crashers, Swingers, and Dodgeball, is facing a wild round after a video he met with President Trump surfaced on social media last night in a post by former Deadspin writer Timothy Burke .

“I’m sorry to have to share this video with you. All of this, every part of it,” wrote Burke, seemingly delighted at the thought of the actor’s cancellation.

Vaughn’s crime, apparently, was to talk and shake hands with the President. How dare he? The anger he now faces is similar to the anger Ellen DeGeneres ignited after she was seen mingling with former President George W. Bush at a football game last year. Does anyone even remember when this happened? Clearly not, because the wrath brigade moved after it – just as they would move after Vaughn – even within a week before moving on to any other objective.

When that happened, DeGeneres acknowledged the crowd’s rage (though she didn’t have to) and shared what are perhaps some of the wisest words to come out of this election cycle: “We’re all different. And I think that we have forgotten that it is good that we are all different. “

However, all eyes are on Vaughn now, and many stores have published articles to cover the anger – many of them hiding the actor for daringly treating the President of the United States with dignity rather than shouting at his face as many of these people want to if they can get within 50 feet of him.

Never falling in line with the rest of the Hollywood flock, Vaughn has been forthright and open about his various political beliefs. Since 2012, Vaughn, among several other celebrities – including Snoop Dogg – has openly endorsed Liberal and Republican congressman Ron Paul. Unlike Snoop Dogg, whose politics in recent years have moved farther to the left, Vaughn has remained a staunch, steadfast libertarian, even conducting an interview with the Ron Paul Institute late last year. Vaughn is also a good friend of Rand Paul, having introduced him to a libertarian event in 2011.

It’s impossible to say who Vaughn voted for in 2016 given that he still keeps some things private about himself – not that it matters – but maybe it wasn’t Hillary.

For all of Vaughn’s “cancellation” and dysfunction speeches among cultural and entertainment commentators in mainstream publications, his Hollywood career has not gotten much longer as he continues to build movie credits as an actor and a producer with seven new projects in the works.

Unlike DeGeneres, Vaughn is unlikely to respond to the wrath brigade. These guys didn’t watch his films anyway, and those who already had him on their personal blacklists decided that he was a talking subject because of his continued friendship with Mel Gibson, who is personal non grata for liberal keyboard warriors on social media.

Of course, some leftist commentators have been quick to downplay the growing anger against Vince Vaughn. Posting on Twitter, Vox reporter Aaron Rupar wrote: “Democrats haven’t gone crazy about Vince Vaughn talking to Trump. No one cares. Fox & Friends and Hogan Gidley are creating new things.”

If that were the case, one might wonder why so many media outlets are eager to write about his oh-so-unacceptable interaction with President Trump. Is everything just fake news then? Or do the liberal media simply create things as they go further? After all, they can’t issue Vince Vaughn’s harsh sentences well after every conservative commentator envisioned him – at least, not without looking like the easily manipulated sham that they are.

