advertisement

The Department of Public Works released an internal report that claims there is a chronicle in the hiring process. A number of unnamed employees have complained to an ombudsman over what they believe to be preferential employment and affectionate appointments for management family members, bordering on nepotism according to the Blacklock Reporter.

Andre Latreille, the department’s mental health ombudsman, wrote, “Many employees are afraid to talk openly about their workplace situation.” He added, “Confidential meetings helped them explore possible situations.”

The number of managers who have been dismantled for misconduct remains unknown, but Latreille wrote in his 2019 Annual Report to the Deputy Minister, “Based on feedback from the ombudsman and other information, senior management decided to discontinue exercise duties. of the duties of employees in positions of authority because of conduct considered inappropriate by subordinates. “

advertisement

Among the complaints listed are “favoritism, unfairness and lack of transparency in staffing” at departmental offices across the country, he said: “Various employees across Canada express their frustration over staffing decisions that lack transparency. “Employees perceive favoritism on staff, while others have even reported nepotism.”

“The favoritism and nepotism reported by some employees violate the principles of fairness and transparency in personnel and undermine trust in the organization,” the report said. The Latreille Ombudsman also cited complaints of “psychological harassment” by supervisors including “denigrating, shouting, mistreatment, gossip and insulting remarks”.

There are no detailed examples involved, nor any names of managers who really hired friends or relatives.

The Public Service Commission conducted a Personnel and Non-Partisan Survey for 2018 and found that 54 percent of federal employees said hiring in their office “depends on who you know.” The survey questioned 101,892 employees.

A total of 31 percent of people said the people employed in their work units were incompetent, while 16 percent strongly agreed that “people employed in my work unit can do the job.” There was only one small, 14 percent who strongly agreed that the promotions were fair

Greg Phillips, national president of the Canadian Association of Professional Workers, said: “If it is often unclear why a person is examined by a process.” In a 2018 testimony to the Commons government operations committee, he said: “It has resulted in a deep distrust of the process. Employees are afraid to speak out or file a complaint.”

Christ Aylward, national president of the Public Services Alliance of Canada, also testified, saying, “It happens that you know, and it’s not necessarily the most qualified person who gets those jobs. Our members see it. They see it in almost every staff position. “

“Managers don’t have to hire the most qualified candidate, only the candidate they think is the best,” Aylward said: “This has created the potential for abuse, and of course the perception of abuse.”

Post Report reveals nepotism in Trudeau government hiring practices first appeared in The Millial Mill.

advertisement