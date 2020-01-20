advertisement

(CNN) – A church in Pittsburgh is overwhelmed after organizing a weapons repurchase program that ran out of money within an hour.

The Church of the Holy Cross led the program in honor of Pastor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of nonviolence. Parishioners, other churches in the Episcopal Diocese and civil society organizations have raised $ 5,100 for the arms procurement program on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the church said.

The church gave people $ 50 or $ 100, depending on the type of firearm.

“In the first 45 minutes, we actually had no more money,” Sylvia Wilson head guard of the Holy Cross church told CNN. “Some people just brought in the weapons and didn’t want the money. They just wanted to get the weapons out of their houses.”

The church placed a sign on the door when the money ran out, according to CNN branch WTAE.

“The response to the repurchase of weapons was overwhelming. Thank you, ‘read the sign. “We no longer have cash for this repurchase. Sorry I sent so many away. You can still surrender weapons. “

Even after the money ran out, people still flocked through the doors to drop off their firearms, Wilson said. Others came to church with money to give in to the repurchase of weapons.

The church expected about 100 guns, but the number they received exceeded that, she added.

At least 146 firearms were reported from Monday afternoon, according to Rich Creehan, Director of External Relations for the Bishop’s Diocese of Pittsburgh. The weapons failure included 104 pistols, 40 guns and two AR-15s.

Parishioners and community members also donated $ 1,000 for the repurchase of weapons, Creehan said.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his belief in nonviolence were the reasons why the church decided to organize the arms purchase on MLK day.

“It’s very overwhelming, but it’s actually very good for us because we did this to honor Dr. King, who we consider the apostle of nonviolence,” Wilson said.

“We didn’t know they would march in Virginia today,” she said, referring to an arms rights rally in Richmond on Monday. “We see that as a legacy of his legacy, because they are marching on this holiday that represents him. It is the opposite of what we are trying to do today.”

The church was recently the scene of a double murder and keeping the community safe was another reason to get weapons off the street, she said.

“We had a double murder outside our church about two months ago,” Wilson said. “It is time for this violence to stop. It is time for people to stop ignoring human life. We want people to live their lives fully without fear of unexpected violence from guns, which is all too common in many communities . “

The church hopes it can do more cannon shopping in the future.

“We got more assault weapons off the street in less than 40 minutes than we thought,” the Church of the Holy Cross told Rev. Torrey Johnson to WTAE. “And we want to continue the efforts if we can, but we can’t do this now because we don’t have the money.”

