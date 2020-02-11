advertisement

OTTAWA – Renowned Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward will lead a team of experts from the World Health Organization in China to investigate the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Aylward arrived in China today to lay the foundation for the larger international team to learn more about the virus and China’s response to public health.

Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, says the team’s mission will be to find out what the virus has been examined in China and understand what has been one of the biggest public health responses in history.

But first, says Ryan, Aylward and his team will search for the source of the virus and the severity of the disease.

Aylward is a veteran of previous infectious disease outbreaks and has directed WHO’s response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to 2,000 people.

He joined the WHO in 1992 and worked in the Middle East, Western Pacific, Europe, North Africa, and Central and Southeast Asia in the field of immunization and control of communicable diseases. He has fundamentally revised the way WHO responds to health emergencies.

In China, Aylward and his team of around 10 experts will work with Chinese scientists and health authorities to decide which parts of the country to visit and which open questions need to be answered first.

“We want to learn more about the virus, the research done by Chinese scientists and epidemiologists, and the nature of the response to public health that is brought about directly from the lowest level of the community by that System up, ”said Ryan.

In the meantime, a second Canadian plane with evacuees from the quarantine region Hubei, China, has landed at the Canadian armed forces base in Trenton in southern Ontario.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the plane left Wuhan with 185 passengers on board.

Myriam Larouche, one of the 213 Canadians flown out of the Chinese epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak on Friday, says life in quarantine at the base feels like a summer camp.

By Laura Osman

