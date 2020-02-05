advertisement

Wrestling tournaments after the season are just around the corner.

The answer to the question is simple.

What is the best part of the high school wrestling season?

advertisement

And the answer is: the postseason tournaments.

How far did the child get?

Who beat this child at the regional level to make it to the States?

Has anyone won a state title or received a state medal?

All these questions and answers as well as the memories will come soon.

But the regular season is a bit lost.

Give me two competitors, a lot of lineup tinkering, and a close end in a duel in mid-January, and I’ll do it every time.

Unfortunately we don’t get so many of them, but when we do they are an excellent theater.

I complain because the regular season, another regular season, has almost come and gone.

In the Suburban One League, which is headed by the main team of our supply area, there is another night full of double meetings, and then it’s time to prepare for the postseason.

Experienced coach Tom Vivacqua prepared his team at Council Rock North not only for Pennsbury, but also for Senior Night by telling them when their parents had to be in the game.

“It all happens so quickly, every season,” said Vivacqua. “The season starts and before you know it’s over.”

As for the SOL team races, there isn’t much intrigue unless strange things happen on Wednesday night.

If the shape is right, Council Rock South wins the SOL National. Quakertown will conquer the SOL Continental; and Abington looks like it will win the Americans, although the Ghosts will have to beat a solid Springfield township on Wednesday to do this.

District duals complete

As usual, the championship game of the PIAA District One Class 3A Dual Meet tournament was awarded.

Quakertown and Spring-Ford # 3 fought from start to finish, creating great victories, big pens, and plenty of strategy and excitement in front of a crowded crowd in Upper Dublin.

The Rams, who had lost the last two championship games against Council Rock South, won 39: 22 and won the title.

Quakertown and Faith Christian, who defeated Conwell-Egan 54:21 in the District One / 12 championship game, both entered the PIAA State Duals, starting Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The double elimination tournament runs until Saturday, with the four best teams earning medals in each classification.

Chop, chop

This week’s criticism concerns warming up.

Fans of the PIAA Class 3A dual meet pigtail match on Monday between host Council Rock South and Central Dauphin had to warm up the rams for 30 minutes and do numerous exercises before clearing the mat to start the match.

And when the rams were finally done and the mat cleared, the Golden Hawks just ran out of their locker room and gathered for the introductions.

Now, in defense of Central Dauphin, they had a long bus ride from Hershey, and the Rams are by no means the only team to warm up excessively long before a match, but you have to wonder if the wrestlers were there in the end In the game (things started at £ 160), you gained a lot by sweating 90 minutes earlier in a warm-up and then sitting and watching your teammates wrestle before taking the mat.

The Rams won the match, so maybe …

advertisement