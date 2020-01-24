advertisement

US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac and President Museveni respectively at State House, Entebbe recently (PHOTO / PPU).

KAMPALA – HE. Deborah Malac, outgoing US ambassador to Uganda, praised the country for its role in the stability of the region.

Ms. Malac was speaking at her last press conference on Thursday, January 23 in Kampala.

“The region is a difficult and difficult neighborhood in eastern DRC, Sudan, South Sudan and Burundi, but Uganda has continued to negotiate for peace,” said Malac.

She said that in her time, the United States has supported the training, equipment and deployment of nearly 25,000 Ugandan soldiers in Somalia to help improve regional security and stability.

The ambassador added that her government will continue to support Uganda’s efforts to bring stability to the region.

“We will do our utmost to ensure the stability of Uganda in order to continue efforts to provide support to other countries,” said Malac.

Ms. Malac, a career diplomat, was appointed by former US President Barack Obama in September 2015 and succeeded Ambassador Scott Deilsi who announced his retirement. The Senate confirmed her appointment in November 2015 and she presented her credentials to President Yoweri Museveni in February 2016.

Malac will be replaced by Natalie E. Brown, head of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Eritrea.

In a report sent to the Senate Foreign Relations Commission in September, the US State Department said that Ms. Brown, who had also previously been deputy head of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia, had experience required for this position.

