The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday, and Rivera hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator.

“After some meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear that he is the right person to bring back winning football to Washington, D.C.,” said Redskins owner Dan Snyder. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the best coaches in the country.”

Rivera has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including most of the past nine seasons as the Panthers’ head coach at Carolina.

Rivera, who turns 58 on Jan. 7, was fired by Carolina on Dec. 3 after a loss – to the Redskins – dropped the Panthers to 5-7. His tenure in Charlotte included a 76-63-1 record, four playoff appearances and one Super Bowl 50 appearance. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, who ended the season after Jay Gruden was fired after a 0-5 start. The Redskins haven’t been to the playoffs since 2015 and haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1991 season.

“While I love the franchise’s beloved story, I’m focused on the future and excited about the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” said Rivera, who will be presenting at a conference for press on Thursday. “After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear that we were firm in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to bring the team back. I look forward to being surrounded by great people and going to work.”

He named his first assistant on Wednesday, hiring former NFL coach Del Rio to lead his defense.

Del Rio, 56, was head coach for 12 seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2015-17) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-11). He compiled a 93-94 record with three appearances in the playoffs.

The former NFL linebacker was the defensive coordinator for coach John Fox with both the Panthers in 2002 and the Denver Broncos from 2012-14.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rivera plans to interview existing offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the same position.

