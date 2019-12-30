advertisement

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the repair in Washington officially began Monday morning.

Before a well-publicized meeting with former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera began, Snyder made the announcement about Allen’s ouster.

“As this season ends, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization. Like our fan base, I admit that we have not met the high standards set by the teams, great Redskins coaches and players who have come before us As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process to win football games, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and return goal of championship football in Washington DC, “Snyder said in a statement.

Allen was hired as Redskins general manager in December 2009. He previously worked at the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters, winning the Sporting News Executive of the Year award in 2002 when the Raiders won the AFC Championship.

Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins own the fourth-worst NFL record at 62-96-1 under Allen’s scrutiny, including a 3-13 record this season.

Washington made the playoffs twice in the past 10 seasons, losing both occasions in the wild card round. In the Allen era, the Redskins have hired and fired two head coaches – Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. The Redskins also fired then coach Jim Zorn less than three weeks into Allen’s tenure in January 2010, and Bill Callahan is ending this season as interim coach after Gruden was fired in early October.

