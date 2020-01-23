advertisement

Red Deer lawmakers have refused to move to a municipal police force, choosing to leave the police in the hands of the RCMP.

Councilors voted 6-3 in favor of maintaining the RCMP service after receiving a report from a 14-month review of the city’s law enforcement model.

That report ended the transition to a central Alberta city police force with 100,000 would cost about $ 12 million and take four years.

Other options included joining a regional police service or adopting a hybrid municipal-RCMP model.

“What we found from the report is that front line, there is no significant change but the RCMP would be less costly than the municipal model,” said Paul Goranson, director of Red Deer Protection Services.

But the report also noted that the city’s investment in its annual contract with the RCMP increased from $ 19.6m in 2017 to $ 24.7m two years later, much of it spent bringing the number of officers to 171.

“Despite its investment in police, Red Deer was rated among the top 10 cities with the highest crime severity index in Canada,” the report said.

“Stakeholders’ perceptions of the effectiveness of police services were mixed.”

She goes on to say that the Red Deer RCMP “usually appears to be able to address the city’s priorities” and that the force has “also implemented measures in line with emerging police trends”.

Goranson insisted that the concerns with the RCMP are not with frontline officers, but with “higher-level governance and responsibility and a slow response to (local) initiatives”.

The Red Deer Council also called for an expanded role for municipal peace officers and improvements to the justice system.

The latter point, Goranson said, deals primarily with concerns about the disabilities of courts outside police jurisdiction.

“The Crown has some capacity challenges with timelines that have triggered many challenges in the judicial system,” he said.

The size of the Red Deer does not necessarily dictate that it operate its own police service, given other similarly sized centers like Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray and the larger cities in B.C. still rely on the RCMP, Goranson said.

Red City Commander Deer RCMP welcomed the council’s decision, saying the service is looking forward to starting work after long deliberations.

Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said the city’s highest crime index, which has recently declined, is a function of the location of the Red Deer between the province’s two largest cities, which also affected the rate of clearance of cases. his.

And he said the Red Deer RCMP is already increasing its efficiency by making field documents made by civilian members, allowing officers more time on the road.

“We were lauded in the report for our operations and how progressive we are,” Grobmeier said.

In November, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said his UCP government would consider replacing the RCMP in Alberta with a provincial police force as part of a possible set of moves to give Alberta more autonomy from Ottawa.

He noted Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador already have police services independent of the federal RCMP.

