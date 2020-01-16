advertisement

Yet another smart record store has decided to ban British pop icon Morrissey from its shelves. This time, the Glasgow Evening Times reports that Glasgow’s “Monorail Music” said it will continue to sell records from the Smiths but “like many of our peers” will not sell the singer’s 13th studio album, “I’m Not One dog on a leash. ”

Just so you know, like many of our colleagues, we will not be booking the new Morrissey album.

– monorail music (@Monorail_Music) January 13, 2020

This follows last year’s indie music store ban for Morrissey’s latest album, “California Son.” Cardiff’s Spillers, calling itself “the oldest record store in the world”, declined to keep the record in retaliation for Morrissey’s political views. These views include support for Brexit, saying the word “racist” is meaningless because it is used so liberally and that crime in London cannot be properly treated if the perpetrators are seen as victims.

Morrissey responded to the latest round of stains and stops saying: “I run and my position is a hope. The march back is over and life is back again. With the voice stretched to the breaking point, I call for the prosperity of the word. free; the disappearance of totalitarian control; I call for diversity of opinion; I call for the total abolition of the sea; I call for peace, above all; I call for civil society; I call for an end so far. unknown to brutality; “No” to Soviet Britain. “

Of course, bans and stains don’t work. These sorts of actions won’t stop Morrissey fans from buying the new album. The Guardian has repeatedly tried to beat Morrissey, and in response, Morrissey donned a T-shirt reading “Fuck The Guardian.” Fans know that being able to Morrissey speak with his mind means that they are free to speak their own, hold opposing views, and still hear Morrissey releasing tracks of constant quality year after year.

Bookstores and record shops aren’t required to keep everything they want, obviously, but there’s something wrong with refusing to make choices from such a tall, tall pop star whose music last year was “California Son “” It was not political and it takes away other artists through collaboration, simply because he is not afraid to speak his mind.

Writer Fiona Dodwell responded to the ridiculous ban by tweeting: “What about business stocks and product stores and let customers choose what they want? That accomplishes nothing, Morrissey will still sell albums – with or without your company “stopping” his records. People just go elsewhere (and learn where not to buy next time!) “

How many pop stars have heterodox looks but I’m not afraid of retaliation? Probably enough, they just don’t say it because they don’t want their work to suffer the same fate banned by distributors.

Morrissey has made his whole career by being an iconoclast who “will not change and not be good”. All the better for his fans, who strive to lead their lives according to their value systems, not those imposed by a hypocrite. which they continually extract.

When the new album drops on March 20th, it will be interesting to see which other stores signal their virtue by refusing to keep it, and which ones instead care about consumers and offer them for sale. Not keeping “I’m not a dog on a leash” has more to do with the owner’s sense of justice than punishing Morrissey. Time and time again, Morrissey has shown that he cannot be sheltered and forgotten. His work is very essential and beautiful for that.

The record store posts censorship, stops Morrissey first appeared on The Mill Mill.

