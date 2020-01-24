advertisement

Shoaib Malik marked his recall with an undefeated half-century when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh with five goals in the first game of the Twenty20 International series at Gaddafi Stadium.

Mohammad Naim scored the first goal on his comeback with 43 points and Tamim Iqbal scored his country’s first goal in the T20I with 39 points. However, the Tigers only scored 141: 5 after Mahmudullah won in Lahore.

Babar Azam fell in love with a duck, but the all-rounder Shoaib, who was back at the side with his long-time compatriot Mohammad Hafeez, won three balls against Pakistan.

Ahsan Ali also made 36 points on his debut in Pakistan in the first of three T20Is, with Shafiul Islam’s impressive 2:27 numbers remaining in vain.

Tamim and Naim laid the cornerstone with an opening level of 71, but Bangladesh couldn’t build on it after the former ran out for a second.

Liton Das was released the same way and Naim followed him from the next ball trapped behind Shadab Khan before Afif Hossain Haris Rauf’s first international victim.

Mahmudullah was undefeated 19 and Bangladesh had a feather in his stride when Babar Shafiul kicked behind the second ball.

Hafeez followed for 17 and Pakistan was 81: 3 past when Ahsan left, but Shoaib – who played his first T20I after 11 months – used his experience to keep the team on course for a 1-0 lead ,

Shoaib had his half-century when he was dropped at long-off and the ball crossed the rope while Soumya Sarkar came back for a second run when he was also defeated in the final when Pakistan celebrated its first win in the shortest format since last February.

