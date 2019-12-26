advertisement

(ABC News) – A voluntary hard boiled egg recall has been expanded to include numerous other products, including Trader Joe products, as a result of a deadly Listeria outbreak.

The original recall was issued last week for all hard-boiled and shelled eggs in Almark Foods buckets that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said were manufactured at the Gainesville, Georgia facility for potential listeria contamination.

According to the CDC, one person was killed and four others were hospitalized after the Listeria eruption.

On Monday, it was announced that Almark Foods voluntarily recalled all hard-boiled eggs made from Gainesville, including all retail, pillow, bag, freezer, and protein kit products, according to the company.

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. announced on Monday that it will voluntarily recall its Trader Joe Egg Salad and Trader Joe Old Fashioned Potato Salad.

The two products were recalled because Almark Foods, according to Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc., supplied some of the proteins that may have been contaminated with listeria.

The affected egg salad product from Trader Joe was the 6 oz. Containers with an expiry date up to and including December 27, 2019. Trader Joe’s potato salad product was the 20 oz. Containers with the same validity period.

The outbreak has so far affected only a handful of countries, but the products have been shipped throughout the country.

According to the CDC, there were seven reported cases of Listeria infection in five states – Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas – during the outbreak.

The federal agency warned against selling, serving, or using the eggs made by Almark Foods of Gainesville for the manufacture of other food products.

Listeria can affect people in different ways. In pregnant women, symptoms typically include fever and other flu-like behaviors such as fatigue and muscle pain, according to the CDC.

However, infection can lead to a number of problems such as miscarriages, stillbirths, premature births or life-threatening infections of the newborn, the CDC reported.

For those who are not pregnant, symptoms such as fever and muscle pain include headache, stiff neck, confusion, balance problems and cramps.

The symptoms of a listeria usually appear between one and four weeks after eating the contaminated food.

The full list of recalled products can be found here.

Rachel Katz of ABC News contributed to this report.

