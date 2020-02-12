advertisement

Although he had a key scene in “ Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood ” and the film was nominated for best film, Luke Perry was excluded from the “ In Memoriam ” segment of the Oscars this year, just like a few other names.

In a statement to the media yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences explained why it left Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, and many others people thought were worthy of mention in the segment. “An executive committee representing each branch reviews the list and makes selections for broadcasting based on the limited time available. All submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in Oscar.com Gallery. “

To be perfectly honest, it looks like a lot of ** t bulls. Sid Haig, for example, was left out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment and starred in Oscar-nominated films like ‘Jackie Brown’, not to mention the critically acclaimed horrors like ‘Bone Tomahawk’ ‘and countless 70s movies like’ ‘THX 1138’, ‘Emperor of the North’, ‘Foxy Brown’ and so on.

Cameron Boyce, meanwhile, was 20 years old when he died of complications from epilepsy and had a brilliant career ahead of him, after filming in the Mirrors of Alexandre Aja and Mme de HBO. Fletcher ‘.

Luke Perry, however, feels particularly blatant. As mentioned, he was in a key scene from “ Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood ”, a film that was nominated in several categories, including the best film. Over the years, Perry has worked regularly in television and film, not to mention his leading role in “Beverly Hills 90210”.

Not surprisingly, the reaction from social media was quite lively and directed against the Academy.

So upset that Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry were not included in the memory # Oscars2020. pic.twitter.com/kiAjIrs0hn

– Peyton N. CHILLS IS AVAILABLE !! (@Iowkeyherron) February 10, 2020

Wait a minute? Let me see if I understand correctly … the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite being in one of the nominated films ?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp

– ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) February 10, 2020

Sid Haig was an absolute legend. A wonderful actor and a beautiful human being.

For him, being blatantly ignored by “The Academy” for their In Memoriam section is an absolute shame.

And this also applies to Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce. pic.twitter.com/WfgYHkT4lM

– Horror Seen (@HorrorSeen) February 10, 2020

Cameron Boyce ??? Why did you forget him? It would have been nice if he was recognized … Smh. #Oscars

– Skai (@skaijackson) February 10, 2020

