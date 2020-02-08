advertisement

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay said there was no approach for Willian Jose, but added, “We all know Barcelona are looking for a striker.”

Barca want to intensify his attack, Luis Suarez fails and Ousmane Dembele will undergo hamstring surgery on Tuesday.

The LaLiga champion is said to be confident that, following this recent setback, the authorities will be granted special exemptions to introduce reinforcements outside the transfer window.

advertisement

Sociedad striker Willian Jose, who was in touch with Tottenham and Manchester United during the January transfer window, is said to be Barca’s main goal.

“We haven’t spoken to anyone,” Aperribay told Radio MARCA. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I’ve read about it, but it’s true that the market has closed. I can’t say much about it.

“Willian Jose is a player who aroused the interest of several teams in the winter [transfer window] and we all know that Barcelona are looking for a striker.

“I don’t know if they’ll call us, but they haven’t made it yet. He is an important player for us and we would definitely miss him.”

“We still have a lot of games ahead of us and we need all of them.”

Willian Jose has scored eight goals in 21 LaLiga games for Sociedad this season.

Sociedad is eighth in the league and is preparing for Sunday’s Basque derby against Athletic Bilbao as Barca travel to Real Betis.

advertisement