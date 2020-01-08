advertisement

Fossil fuels

If Iran and the US go to war, nobody will win in this conflict. Not the US, not Iran, and certainly not Iraq, which is placed in the middle of this war between the US and Iran. People who cheer for war and say that “Trump will wipe Iran off the map” do not realize that it is not about Iran or Trump. It’s more than that – it’s about power, and the struggle for this power or control won’t care about war victims.

The 2015 nuclear deal was a time that divided many Americans. Some, especially conservatives who believe that Iran is really 100% malicious, don’t think we should have made this deal, but others, like myself, celebrated this because peace is always the best solution, especially when it comes to the bigger picture. Iran and the US are not the only two countries on this planet, and if a war comes, many people will suffer and die – something we saw in Iraq earlier this evening. Moreover, many of those people will be innocent.

This dichotomy between Americans is fueled by the hatred of the extreme right who believe that a third world war would trigger the apocalypse and prove that their religion is true. I have several members of my own family who subscribe to this nonsense and they have even gone so far as to compare Trump with Jesus.

I do not paint Iran as the victim, but point out that both sides have made a mistake here, and mixing religion fed by hatred for the “other” will not solve problems. If one chose war instead of peace, then the only truly flawless sides were the victims of war. Yes, Soleimani was a terrorist, yes. His plans lasted many American lives, yes, and his death may have been justice for those of his victims around the world, but he was only a pawn in a real-life game of international chess between two players who refuse to set aside their egos. put .

The real reasons for this conflict with Iran

A different result is mentioned in an article by The Guardian. The headline indicates that Iran’s attack could satisfy both parties. Iran promised revenge for Suleimani’s death and delivered it, but they seem to be planned to prevent American casualties. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also claims that these strikes are over and that they are self-defense within the limits of international law and not “shots fired” – the start of a war. President Trump tweeted “Everything is good” in response to the rocket attacks.

The ideal result is that both countries agree to withdraw and end this. However, the costs would be high, because this is an election year. In 2010, Trump said that the American public should distrust a weak and ineffective president whose poll numbers would get into trouble if he provoked a military confrontation with Iran. He said that Obama would start a war with Iran to increase his poll numbers for the 2012 elections. It seems that Trump is doing this to save the face and look tough in a transparent attempt to be re-elected. It seems that this is the game he is playing – but many do not care about his imitation, just as they do not care about mocking a disabled reporter, reducing EPA protection to the point where meat filled with fecal matter is placed on the shelves of supermarkets, smeared several American war heroes, and the list goes on.

The cost would be that Trump be re-elected, but I don’t think it would be as bad as the outbreak of a third world war. I don’t like Trump and certainly won’t vote for him (I didn’t do it the first time), and I think America can do much better (we’ve done much better), but this ideal result of making peace is worth the cost that he is re-elected. It is no longer about Trump or Iran, but about the people who are actually fighting. Some may die if we have a total war, while these leaders will sleep peacefully. I’d rather not have a war and that everyone is at peace.

Another thought on this subject is oil interests – everyone wants control over the oil. The BBC reported in November that Iran has recently found quite some new oil. This oil field would increase Iran’s reserves by a third, according to President Rounhani. Located in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, this field covers an area of ​​2,400 square kilometers (approximately 593,052 acres). However, strict US sanctions have made it very difficult for Iran to sell its oil abroad – sanctions imposed after the US stopped a nuclear deal with world powers last year.

According to President Rouhani, the oil field has 53 billion barrels of oil in place, and this would increase oil revenues by $ 32 billion if the extraction rate from the oil field increased by only 1%. With the fourth largest oil reserves in the world, Iran is one of the largest oil producers in the world and exports are worth billions of dollars every year. American sanctions place Iran in an extremely restrictive box.

Conclusion

War is a waste of resources and lives. While people fight over borders, borders and religious ideologies with weapons, bombs and money, every attack is an injury to ourselves as a human whole. Mankind is so divided – not just Americans (Democrats and Republicans), but generally. Nations come and go. History has shown this. But in our lives we have what the Romans did not have in theirs: atomic bombs. These nuclear weapons can destroy the planet and all life on it. Hopefully this won’t happen, but if we have more leaders with Trump’s ego and mindset, that could very well be.

This dichotomy between Americans – right and left – is a big gap that may never be able to heal. Some people on the extreme right think that women should stay at home and look after the children, that we have no rights to our own body and that any other person with a different skin color is inferior. This kind of hatred and racism is taught – passed on from parents to children. Some left-wing people believe that capitalism is pure evil. Others think that this is a big government and argue for anarchy without worrying about who hurts them. All sides are wrong.

Until we find a way to bridge these gaps, learn love and compassion instead of hatred for people who are different, or learn better ways to solve a problem than bombs and terrorism, there will always be conflict. This is the reason why no one would benefit from a conflict with Iran or another nation.

