A photographer saw a lion king scene come to life when a baboon lifted a lion cub up in the air – but the real situation was far from the heart-warming film moment you could expect.

Safari guide Kurt Schultz photographed lions in the South African Kruger National Park on Saturday, February 1, when he discovered the male baboon with the little boy on a marula tree.

Schultz has repeatedly seen young groups of baboons fall victim to fears, and he feared it would be no different as numerous monkeys gathered under the tree to watch the young lion being carried up.

Those on the safari watched nervously as the baboon hopped from branch to branch before settling with the cat in its arms. The scene was no different from the moment Rafiki Simba stretches over pride rock in The Lion King, and at some point Schultz even saw the baboon caring for the young boy.

Schultz said of the unusual scene:

The baboon was cleaning the little lion cub as if it were a baby baboon. The males cleaned a lot, but the care … was the same that a female gave to her own young.

In 20 years as a guide to South and East Africa, I’ve seen baboons viciously kill leopard babies and how baboons kill lion babies. But I have never seen the care and attention that a lion cub receives in this way.

This will remain one of my most interesting sightings.

The photographer captured the surprising moment in front of the camera and while the pictures seem to show a cute connection between the two animals, Schultz admitted that the situation was probably not good for the young cub.

Schultz eventually had to move on to let other tourists take a look at the scene, and it turned out that the primates later took the boy away.

Unfortunately, his fate remains unknown, but Schultz said he “saw no chance that the poor boy would survive.”

The group of baboons was large and a lion would not be able to get the cubs back. Nature is usually cruel and the survival of young predator babies is not easy.

The lion cub is a threat to the baboons as they grow older.

We can hope that the baboon and the cub have sparked a Rafiki and Simba-like relationship, but unfortunately, this kind of bond only really seems to exist in Disney films.

