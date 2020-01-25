advertisement

The property market on the lower north coast was hot until the end of 2019, and many brokers were back at work within days of the arrival of the new year as buyers maintained pressure on inventory levels and prices.

While many agents hold back until February 15th – the first super Saturday of the year for auctions, others are planning an early start. February 8th is the first auction weekend for 2020 on the lower north coast.

Tom Scarpignato of Belle Property Neutral Bay has set an auction date for February 8th for 7/3 Belmont Ave, Wollstonecraft.

According to realestate.com.au, only seven properties are currently for sale in Wollstonecraft, six of which are apartments.

Mr. Scarpignato opened the property for the first time last weekend and let 120 groups through.

The two bedroom plus study apartment has a 145 m² floor plan and is located on the corner of the block on the second floor.

Features include a balcony with a green view, a new stone kitchen, internal laundry, reverse cycle air conditioning, plantation shutters, and a garage with built-in storage area.

Mr. Scarpignato said it was an easy decision to put the property up for auction in early February.

“The main reason for the auction of this model in early February was to take advantage of the strong pre-Christmas demand that we are likely to continue this year given the lack of good inventory,” he said.

The property will be sold on site at 10:30 a.m. with a target price of $ 925,000.

A two bedroom apartment in Cremorne also has an appointment with the auctioneer on February 8th.

Almost 30 groups braved the rain last weekend to inspect 2 / 66A Murdoch St.

Claudia Portale of McGrath Lower North Shore – Mosman said the apartment has attracted a number of buyers due to its large living space and stylish design, including senior couples, reducers, first-time buyers, singles and even young families.

“It is literally ready to move in straight away – there is nothing to do,” she said.

The apartment has a target price of $ 1.1 to $ 1.2 million and can be viewed today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Ms. Portale said she saw buyers out there who were paid in and ready to find the right property quickly.

“I sold a property to a buyer in the first week of January who saw it and bought it the same day,” she said.

“If buyers see the right place, they will try.”

Mosman stock is still tight and buyers quickly come across new offers.

The Agency North’s Scott Thornton made three contracts for the Federation Charmur at 7 Effingham Street when it first opened, stating that he had “significant interest” from a number of buyers.

“I think the demand was there last year and people are ready to go,” he said.

“It sets the tone for the rest of the year. It will be interesting to see how many stocks are on the market. “

Mr. Thornton said the home’s prime location, 535 square meter block, spacious and flexible floor plan, and flat garden in the back area appeal to a number of buyers.

Effingham Street is a very narrow street. According to CoreLogic records, there has been no sale since 2018.

The owners of No. 7 have been there for about 20 years, said Thornton.

“The location is absolutely excellent,” he said. “When people come here, they stay seated.”

The five-bedroom house is scheduled for auction on February 22nd at a target price of $ 4.2 million.

