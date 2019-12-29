advertisement

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said his club are confident that the transfer of Carles Alena loan to Real Betis will be a step forward in the midfielder’s career.

The Spanish champions announced on Saturday that they have agreed a deal for the 21-year-old to spend the rest of the season with Rubi’s men after trying for playing time at the Camp Nou.

Bartomeu wished Alena success at Benito Villamarín Stadium in a Twitter post.



Great successes at this new stage at Betis, @ CarlesAle10. We are confident that it will be a step forward in your career. See you soon!

– Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) December 28, 2019

Alena has made just three starts for Barcelona this season and was in the starting XI for the 2019 team’s final match against Alaves at the Camp Nou.

He will now aim to regularly represent Los Verdiblancos who finished the year in 13th place on the table.

