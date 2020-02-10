advertisement

There are currently a number of impressive Bose deals available on Amazon, such as Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds for $ 99 and the Bose SoundLink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker for just $ 159. One in particular that you really should watch , because it is an all-time low price with a wide margin. The Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless earbuds sell for $ 200, which is roughly what you would expect from the leading Bose headphones. But if you pick them up now in the exclusive Amazon color “Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue”, you only pay $ 139! AirPods are now on sale for the same price and the Bose model sounds so much better, so be sure to check it out before this deal is closed.

Here are the most important details of the product page:

Limited Edition Color Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue

Genuine wireless sports headphones for total freedom of movement, packed with technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earplugs are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of StayHear and Sport tips (in sizes S / M / L) that ensure a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and another 10 hours with the included charge pouch

Follow lost earbuds with the ‘Find my buds’ feature of the Bose connect app

SoundSport Free headphones have an integrated dual microphone range on the right earphone so that you can use them during conversations when connected to a smartphone that supports Bluetooth. Call audio can only be heard in the right ear button

Firmware update for enhancing audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or higher

