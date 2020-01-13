advertisement

Asif Kapadia’s excellent documentary about Diego Maradona is as much an examination of the fandom’s fickleness as the profile of a living legend. Repeating the observation of the cycle of famous people standing on pedestals, projecting all public expectations before being torn down, does not appear to limit their frequency.

As Kapadia framed in his film, it was not Camorra or Affairs or Cocaine that ruined Maradona’s relationship with Naples, the city, and Napoli, the club, although these things obviously played their part, but rather the worship that this was accompanied by his remarkable achievements in Napoli. These accomplishments were made possible not only by his talent, but also by a broader portrayal, a feeling of fate, feeling, and purpose imposed on him – the kind of things that only one savior-like character at a time and in one place can bring. In many places in the documentary, this veneration is portrayed as literally suffocating, as Maradona is crowded with fans and the press, who are squeezed and crushed in a way that is stressful to watch.

