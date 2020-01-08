advertisement

Brittney Taylor was issued a $ 368 driving ticket to Saanich, but her lawyer says the breach does not apply to her license and that the legislation is not clear enough.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov disagrees. He could not comment on the specific incident because it is between Taylor, the officer who issued the ticket and the court, but he noted that “the legislation is clear regarding the use (a) of the telephone while driving.”

Halskov explained that a secured phone can only be used with one touch, but that any movement or press of a button is considered a use of the device and is therefore subject to a ticket.

Halskov also noted that after the courts ruled in 2019 that having a phone in the locker, seat or charger is no use, the BC RCMP issued specific instructions on what is considered to be the use of a device.

Taylor retired on Dec. 31 after changing the song on her phone that was mounted on her dash. Despite this being her first violation in 10 years of driving, along with the ticket for using an electronic device while driving, the officer of the Regional Capital Region Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) issued four more points. demerit on her license which cost her another $ 210 bringing the total to $ 578.

Taylor, a psychology student at the University of Victoria and single mom, was upset about getting the heavy ticket and not a warning, so she took to Twitter the next day to express her anger.

Vancouver-based Vancouver-based traffic stop lawyer Kyla Lee responded to Taylor’s tweet, saying the violation her officer made was for a license restriction on N and L drivers, Class 5. Lee went on to write that since Taylor has her full license, a Class 5, the ticket is invalid and must therefore be canceled.

TOT OTHER case of police officers who do not understand cellphone law. She was selected for breach of a license restriction when she has a Class 5 license, and therefore no electronic device restriction.

This officer needs better education and the ticket must be canceled. https://t.co/wyTXCUtDpB

– Kyla Lee (@IRPlawyer) January 1, 2020

She noted that according to B.C. The Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), has a zero tolerance for the use of electronic equipment for Class 7 and N drivers with a Class 7. license. is track-mounted and voice-activated or can respond with one touch. She said the legislation is not clear enough for people to end up violating it or wrongfully violating it.

Section 214.1 MVA defines “use” as holding a device in a way that it can be used, using one or more of the device’s functions, talking to someone through the device, looking at the screen, or playing music.

The definition of “use” is not fulfilled when a device is kept loose in the car or loaded, but is not viewed or used hands-free. It is also noted that drivers L and N may have a device in the car but cannot use it in any way.

For more information about distracted driving, visit the RCMP website or check MVA.

