advertisement

Last night was the second Monday of the new year and we expected some significant declines in ratings. Why? Go ahead and partially blame the presence of the NCAA championship game. This was one of the most competitive evenings of the year and we feel that this is the reason for many different crashes across the board.

When looking at a lot of these numbers, it’s important to remember that there are many more ways to improve across the board. The real test of the numbers of these shows will be how they recover next week.

Now that we’ve explained that, let’s share some of the numbers.

advertisement

The bachelor – The reality series led by Peter Weber achieved a rating of 1.6 in the population group of 18 to 49 year olds. The decline is noticeable, but not nearly as catastrophic as it could have been. Kudos to the producers who put up a great cliffhanger at the end of the story.

If you missed it, check out our take on this past episode below! Once you do that subscribe to Visit CarterMatt on YouTube and be sure to check out our full playlist.

The good doctor – We were excited to see how well the Freddie Highmore series would perform, especially since it aired on some of the biggest parts of the game and it was the first episode after a long pause. The result was a rating of 0.8 in the demo and over five million viewers. All in all, this is a solid return for the series, especially since it now has manifest as a competitor.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions – This was one of the biggest drops of the night as it dropped to a rating of 1.0 – an unprecedented number for this franchise. What is the reason for that? Maybe it was college football, franchise fatigue, the firing of Gabrielle Union, the talent pool, or Howie Mandel’s decision last week. Possibly all of the above.

manifest – Finally, the NBC series lost more than 20% of its premiere audience and achieved a rating of 0.7. All in all, this could have been worse, and it doesn’t matter if it improves to 0.8 next week.

Similar news – Make sure that you receive further news about The Bachelor and the next topics

What did you see on TV Monday night?

Share this now in the comments below, and you can look around for more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ecss1MuWv-U (/ embed)

advertisement