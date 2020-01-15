advertisement

A weekly look at Bucks County Area High School Wrestling

In wrestling circles, there are still those who claim that awarding PIAA status medals to the top eight finishers in every weight class is just too much.

Go back to the old days when the state tournament only gave four medals in each weight category and it was a simple elimination, not double as it is now, some still say.

For me, a purist of the pure, I think what we have now is exactly right.

It is difficult to get a state medal. And if you get into the top eight, you deserve recognition.

A typical example. Our area, as always, is full of really tough wrestlers. But if the season ended today, surveys would only earn seven area wrestlers state hardware.

Council Rock North junior Kyle Hauserman (120 pounds) and senior teammate Luke Lucerne (132 pounds) are both number 1 in their weight classes in class 3A, while senior teammate Cam Robinson (152 pounds) is number 2.

Two others, Hatboro-Horsham Senior AJ Tamburrino (152) and Bensalem Senior John Klewin (285), finished third, while Kyle Waterman (126) from Council Rock South and Dillon Sheehy (160) from Council Rock North finished sixth ,

That was it in class 3A. (There are no area wrestlers among the top eight in the 2A class ranking).

Yes, some area rivals are in the top eight and we know how things can change quickly over the course of the season, but that’s it for now.

Can it be crowned?

Wrestling fans had two great double meetings (yes, we said, double meetings, remember those) last week where the gyms were full and the fans were busy.

The first came last Wednesday when Quakertown roared back from a 17-0 hole and shocked the three-time defending champion of the PIAA District One Class 3A dual meet tournament, Council Rock South 36:20.

The next evening, the Golden Hawks overtook arch-rival Council Rock North 34:29 in a match that was decided only when two potential PIAA champions, Kyle Waterman of the Golden Hawks and Kyle Hauserman of the Indians, met 126 and saw Waterman’s decisive victory.

“I know that this is not the usual way of thinking, but we could do away with any leagues or conferences and only compete against non-league matches,” said Brad Silimperi, Council Rock South coach. “Wrestling needs more dual meetings like this. Check out the amount and excitement we’ve had in the last two games. It’s just great for sports and we need to have more of it. “

Even if it’s not a double meeting, we’re looking forward to this weekend when excitement should be back to a high level as the Golden Hawks host the 15th annual Escape The Rock tournament.

This tournament has developed into one of the top events in the country and is again full of stud teams and stud individuals.

There will be 28 national champions in the field and 136 state medalists, along with six teams that rank in the top 25 in the country.

Last year there were 72 wrestlers committed to wrestling with Division IA college programs.

Five regional teams – hosts Golden Hawks, Council Rock North, Neshaminy, Quakertown and Hatboro-Horsham – compete with Bethlehem Catholic, Easton, Broad Run (VA), Paulsboro (NJ), Malvern Prep and Legacy Christian (Ohio) an), Owen J. Roberts and Southern Columbia to name a few.

Wrestling starts on early Saturday and lasts all day and early Sunday. The final of the championship is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

