advertisement

Which NCAA basketball teams are likely to finish their conference season unbeaten one month before the end of regular season?

After the Super Bowl is almost a week behind us, much of the sports world is focused on NCAA basketball, especially when March Madness is less than a month away. Before we get to this point, there are still a few weeks of exciting regular season game ahead. There will be big games that have a huge impact on conference races and NCAA tournament seeding, and of course which teams will even be selected for the big dance.

With a month remaining in the conference game, there are still seven teams that are flawless against their conference opponents. With 353 D1 college basketball teams, only these select few have won all of their conference games. However, it must be borne in mind that not all conferences are the same. Some have played far fewer conference games than others, while some of these teams are clearly overwhelming favorites in somewhat weak leagues.

advertisement

We’ll take a closer look at these teams and see which of their conference games will continue to win. It is important to remember that only Wofford won every conference game and the conference tournament in March last season. There is no guarantee that anyone will be spotless all the way, although some of these teams are sure to have the firepower for this type of run.

We rank the teams so that they are least or most likely to win in the conference game. The focus will be primarily on the team’s ability to win in the regular season and not on the strength of their conference tournament. It is very possible that a team on this list can end the regular season without losing, but get upset in the conference tournament.

Without further ado, let’s jump straight to the list of undefeated teams and start with the team that is least likely to travel the entire route.

advertisement