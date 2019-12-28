advertisement

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, and the New York Rangers scored three times in the second period as they scored a 5-3 victory over the visiting Carolina State on Friday night.

The Rangers beat the Hurricanes for the third time in as many meetings this season and improved to 18-1-0 in their past 19 home games against Carolina. New York also beat the Hurricanes 30 times in the past 36 meetings.

Zibanejad recorded his third multi-goal game in his past seven games and overall fourth this season. He added an assist and scored his third game by at least three points – though the others were the first two games of the season.

advertisement

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist in Zibanejad’s first goal. Artemi Panarin scored his 21st leading goal for the Rangers, who went 1-3-1 in their last five games and with no result in 18 chances.

Panarin added two assists, setting Zibanejad’s second goal and Ryan Strome’s secured goal with 6:11 left in the third.

Lucas Wallmark scored in the first period, defender Brett Pesce extended late in the second, and Sebastian Aho scored early in the third for the Hurricanes. Carolina lost its third straight game after a seven-point attack (6-0-1).

New York’s Henry Lundqvist made 39 saves. He helped the Rangers kill five games in Carolina with 14 saves while New York was short-handed, including seven after Kreider was penalized for an illegal check on Dougie Hamilton’s head in the third period.

Carolina’s James Reimer finished with 19 saves.

Wallmark opened the scoring at 5:15 into the game by setting up a single Lundqvist midfield after receiving a pass from Teuvo Teravainen.

The Rangers ended their drought for the game, with 3:29 remaining in the first as Kreider slipped the ball under Carolina’s defensive tackle Joel Edmundson towards Zibanejad, who raised the ball into the top right corner of the net.

Kreider put the Rangers in the first 87 seconds in the second, ending a bizarre rush with Zibanejad. Panarin lifted a free-kick from close range over Reimer just over six minutes later for a 3-1 lead, and Zibanejad scored his second goal firing a Reimer backbone with 6:46 left in the period. medium.

The Hurricanes came back when Pesce finished in a bizarre man-made rush with 2:49 left in the second before Aho knocked down a Lundqvist 1:40 hand in the third.

– Starting the media level

advertisement