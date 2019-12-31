advertisement

The Rangers claim that Alfredo Morelos was subjected to racist abuse by Celtic fans at Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Parkhead.

The Ibrox club believes the Colombian international was targeted after referee Kevin Clancy was knocked out after the second of two yellow cards in the final phase of the 2-1 victory of the Light Blues.

A spokesman for the Rangers said: “We believe Alfredo has been racially abused and we would now expect all measures to be taken to identify and treat those responsible.”

advertisement

Celtic replied with a statement that read: “We are aware of the player’s gestures towards the Celtic followers.

“We have not received reports of racist abuse, but we would investigate all if we were made aware of it.”

Morelos made a few gestures with his hand over his neck as he walked up the tunnel.

The Govan Club insisted on an earlier statement calling for the introduction of VAR that the striker’s actions had been misinterpreted.

It read: “Even Alfredo’s gesture when he left the field is now shown as something scary in some areas, although it is a gesture that is used widely throughout South America to simply indicate that something – in this case the match – is done. “

advertisement