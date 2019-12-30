advertisement

Jared Goff passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams bid farewell to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second time in their history with a 31-24 win Sunday over the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

In a battle of teams already eliminated from play-off consideration, Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods grabbed fourth-half passers for the Rams (9-7), while Cooper Kupp also had TD receptions. Malcolm Brown had a quick attack for Los Angeles.

Kyler Murray passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns while the Cardinals saw their two-game winning streak end. Murray participated in the final game of his rookie season, despite a hamstring right injury that limited his mobility. He was briefly replaced in the fourth quarter by Brett Hundley.

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, finished his debut season with 3,722 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He had no rushing yards on Sunday as he entered with 544 on the season.

Murray became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to pass at least 3,500 yards and rush for 500 yards in a single season. He is the second rookie to make the move after the 2011 Cam Newton Camon Panthers.

Damiere Byrd’s 3-yard TD reception on a pass from Murray tied the score at 17 with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter. The Rams seized the lead for good with 13:34 remaining when Higbee intercepted a 4-yard scoring pass by Goff. Woods caught an 11-yard TD pass with 7:52 left to take the 31-17 lead.

The Rams defense forced the Cardinals to return four touchdowns of the season, two on interceptions by Murray, while allowing only rushing 71 yards.

The Rams, who failed to make the playoffs for the first time in three years under coach Sean McVay, will transfer next season to a new $ 5 billion stadium south of Los Angeles, which they will share with Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams went 17-15 at the Coliseum after moving to Los Angeles for the start of the 2016 season. They also played at the historic venue from 1946 to 1979 before moving to Anaheim, Calif.

