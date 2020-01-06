advertisement

Corofin 1-10 Nemo Rangers 0-7

Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien insists that they will be the first team to win three All-Ireland club titles in a row and is not mentioned in their camp as they are on a showdown with Kilcoo in less than prepare two weeks.

Corofin won the seventh consecutive Galway title and the 10th Connacht record in a row to reach another All-Ireland final, but O’Brien said there was no mention of landmarks or history in his squad.

Their great experience will make them favorites against newcomer Kilcoo, and while they’re within an hour of history, O’Brien thinks records aren’t what drives them, and the prospect of a threesome doesn’t. ‘t are on the agenda:

“We haven’t talked about it yet, and we won’t. Our thing is the next game and the story will take care of itself after that. Our boys are mature enough to know that. We need to focus on that,” said O’Brien after throwing aside the challenge of the most productive competition winners on Saturday at Cusack Park in Ennis.

A goal after only 33 seconds from Michael Lundy against a team that had not won a single championship game last August laid the foundation for their success.

They were 1-4 on the board when Alan O’Donovan finally opened Nemo’s account six minutes after the break, and Corofin took the lead 1-5 to 0-2.

The third quarter was the most balanced of the competition, but while the teams exchanged points twice, Luke Connolly responded to a double between Lundy and Martin Farragher, an attempt by Kevin O’Donovan. was as close as the cathedral master.

Corofin never looked like giving up the 1-7 to 0-5 in the last quarter, with Ronan Steede and Daithi Burke dominating midfield and Ian Burke finishing strong to take on the work of Gary Sice and the brothers Farragher, Martin and Mike praise.

“The boys are fantastic and I think the culture in the group is fantastic,” added O’Brien. “If you look back, this is probably our fourth consecutive semi-final. But a lot of people have probably gone and joined the jury and nothing has really changed. It is thanks to them. “

Paul O’Donovan, manager of Nemo Rangers, said the early goal was a killer for a team looking to retaliate against a Corofin squad that hammered 15 points in the All Ireland final less than two years ago.

“I didn’t think there was such a big gap between the teams this time, but that was the difference. If you took the goal out and we converted five of our wides, you will see a very balanced game. But that is now easy to say, we were closer to them today than ever before.

“It was a bad start, they managed the goal very well. And it’s hard to get a head start on them. We sometimes had problems in the first half. Unlike us, we gave away a lot of property. We were turned over.

“We knew that they were tough in a duel and that they were strong in a duel, but we still turned too easily. I thought just before halftime, 10 minutes before halftime, we came into play more. We have had difficulty scoring due to the nature of the game and the way it is going now. They go back and defend, with 12 and 13 behind the ball, much like we do. I have no complaints there. That’s how the game went. You did very well. They prevented us from getting the ball inside where we felt we had a striker. “

Corofin: B performance; K. Fitzgerald, C. Silke, L. Silke; K. Molloy (0-1), C. Brady, C. Cunningham; D Burke, R. Steede (0-1); Michael Farragher (0-1), G. Sice (0-1, 0-1 exempt), J. Leonard (0-1, 0-1 45); M. Lundy (1-1), Martin Farragher (0-2), I. Burke (0-2). Subs: D Wall for Lundy (49 minutes), D McHugh for Cunningham (57), D Silke for Sice (60), G Burke for C Brady (60), C McGrath for L Silke (62), D Canney for Martin Farragher (62).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; K. Histon, A. O’Reilly, A. Cronin; J. Horgan, S. Cronin, K.O. Donovan (0-1); An O’Donovan (0-1), J McDermott; BO’Driscoll (0-1), P. Kerrigan, CO’Brien; L Connolly (0-2, 0-1 exempt), C Horgan (0-1), M Cronin. Subs: K Fulignati for O’Brien (41 minutes), C Dalton (0-1) for C Horgan (49), R Dalton for M Cronin (53).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

