January 20, 2020

The Rad Power Bikes RadBurro is a specially built electric bicycle platform that is not your grandfather’s work bike. To begin with, the RadBurro tilts the scale to 103 kg (227 pounds) without the available attachments. The substantial weight is a direct result of a bicycle built with work in mind. This translates to an impressive carrying capacity of 317 kg with which the Rad Burro can be adapted to a wide range of applications.

Flexible by design

The RadBurro is designed as a workhorse of a platform and that means maximum options from the factory. Rad Power Bikes offers four different attachments for the RadBurro, including a body, passenger mover, truck bed and body. The fun does not stop there, because owners can build what their heart desires on its minimalist frame.

The basic price of the RadBurro is $ 5,799 and rises to $ 6,999 for the fully loaded “Burro.” This gives buyers the flexibility to buy the right bike for their needs or to build something that suits them. The four attachments offered by Rad Power Bikes offer a pretty impressive number of options right outside the gate, allowing owners to run a pedal cabin with minimal effort alongside other stock options.

Entrepreneurs around the world already use these workhorses as mobile libraries, maintenance vehicles in zoos and much more. After experiencing the possibilities of the RadBurro, it is not uncommon for the same companies to expand further into the world of e-bikes with the addition of some two-wheeled creations from Rad Power Bikes, such as the RadRover or the RadRunner for others staff including site security.

The RadBurro software can even be slightly modified to meet customer needs, thanks to a special new software development for this commercial animal. The top speed and sensitivity of the tricycle of the tricycle can be increased or decreased in order to guarantee the safety of the rider and to best fit in the environment where he will work. For example, areas with more pedestrians may be better suited with a lower top speed, while RadBurros who works in parcels as parcel delivery vehicles may want a higher top speed within the legal limits.

A robust commercial platform

The basic configuration of the RadBurro is like a low loader, equipped with a tear plate that can withstand all the rigors of not only daily driving, but also daily use and abuse in commercial activities. Consider dragging parts around a warehouse that serve as a maintenance vehicle for larger campuses, or as a pedicab where money only comes in when the bicycle is moving. Rad Power Bikes is well-known in the recreational e-bike market, but don’t let their familiarity with normal e-bikes make you think that the RadBurro is just another three-wheeled version.

That cannot be further from the truth, because the huge double crowned fork of the RadBurro makes it clear right from the start. The fork is screwed onto a steel frame that contrasts with the typical Rad Power Bikes alloy frames on all its other e-bikes.

The RadBurro takes to the road beneath the frame, equipped with motorcycle-grade rims, spokes and 6-ply 2.5 x 17 ″ Kenda motorcycle tires that ensure that it is more than capable of carrying just about the weight you can afford. want to throw. To control all that weight, the improved hydraulic disc brakes are supplied with reinforced discs and calipers on all three wheels to give it sufficient braking power. More durable fenders wrap each of the tires and ensure that it can work without messing up everything, whatever the weather.

For more ease of use in daily use, Rad Power Bikes included the option to set an access code on the bike that provides an extra layer of digital security in addition to the physical security that owners have installed.

More power, more range

From a legal point of view, the RadBurro is a Class 2 electric bicycle in the US, which means that it can be ridden on cycle paths and cycle paths just like a normal bicycle. Its 750-watt motor gearbox delivers an average of 750 watts of power and 200 Nm of torque, with peak power higher than that for short bursts. In the front, the driver can switch between the 5 levels of pedal assistance or even switch backwards.

A parking brake helps keep the bike and its load in place when it is stopped for a little extra control when it is time to stay in one place. They even built it with a differential to make the rear wheels run properly without unnecessary load on the engine or bearings.

A backup 48V lithium-ion battery built from Samsung cells can store up to 52.5 Ah of power, or 2,520 watt-hours for an estimated range of 64 to 128 km. The broad range of the estimated range makes sense, given the open scenarios with which the RadBurro is charged. The rider’s contribution to pedaling also contributes to the real reach that the RadBurro reaches in the real world, as you would expect.

At the end of the day 5-6 hours on the charger will put the RadBurro back to its full capacity, ready for a new working day.

glasses

Battery – 48V, 52.5 Ah (2.52 kWh) with Lithium NCA 18650 Samsung 35E cells

– 48V, 52.5 Ah (2.52 kWh) with Lithium NCA 18650 Samsung 35E cells Charger – 1,400 W, 20 Amp smart charger, works on both 110 V and 230 V AC outlets

– 1,400 W, 20 Amp smart charger, works on both 110 V and 230 V AC outlets auditor – 48V, 750W

– 48V, 750W Screen – Rad Power Bikes own color LCD

– Rad Power Bikes own color LCD Lights – Front: 300 lumen LED with horn, Rear: integrated brake lights and indicators

– Front: 300 lumen LED with horn, Rear: integrated brake lights and indicators Engine – 750 W electric electric motor with 200 Nm of torque, 10: 1 reduction of planetary gears

– 750 W electric electric motor with 200 Nm of torque, 10: 1 reduction of planetary gears Pedal assistant – Intelligent 5-level pedal support with 12 cadence sensors

– Intelligent 5-level pedal support with 12 cadence sensors throttle valve – Full turn throttle with on / off button

– Full turn throttle with on / off button wiring – Water resistant connectors and cable harness

– Water resistant connectors and cable harness USB ports – Display: 5V, .5 Amp

Total cost of ownership

The RadBurro not only offers entrepreneurs another environmentally-friendly option for mission-critical transport, but also offers the possibility to save cash. This starts immediately, with a lower purchase price for the RadBurro compared to the competition.

Savings should continue in the later months, with the clear reduction in fuel costs compared to comparable capable vehicles. Maintenance is a necessary expense for every vehicle and the RadBurro is no exception, but the maintenance costs are more comparable with a bicycle or motorcycle than with a car. That translates to a more predictable maintenance schedule, thanks to the electric power train, and lower average maintenance costs.

Resume

In general, the RadBurro is an interesting newcomer in the world of e-bikes that brings an enormous amount of possibilities and sustainability to the table. The four appendices give many entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs and dreamers the opportunity to build businesses based on their impressive capabilities. At the same time, the durability and the strong Rad Power Bikes brand give entrepreneurs the certainty that they will not only buy a one-off bicycle from a direct ship manufacturer who could raise their stomach next week.

The perceived risk of switching to a completely new mode of transport may seem like a long hurdle to overcome, but in the end the RadBurro retains much of the bike size that preceded it. Most people know how to ride a bike and introduce them to an even more capable bike that makes them feel like a super man, maybe it’s just better to feel how they feel after a day of work. Who knows.

