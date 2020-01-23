advertisement

If it were up to Marcus Ramsay, he would be in the McQuaidless Trio.

Instead, the band that you could see at Family Après all winter is The Rad Pack with Ramsay (vocals and guitar), Radim Kopitz (violin) and Art Barrientos (bass). and Andrew Crome on drums.

“I still call ourselves The McQuaidless Trio … until Kurt returns from music school,” says Ramsay with a laugh.

For the past two years, the group has essentially started where the McQuaid trio left off. This is because his frontman Kurt McQuaid is completing a two-year music school program in Nelson, BC, in his second year.

He has come back to spend the summer weddings and performing in the bar, but when he returns to the Kootenays, the remaining musicians turn into The Rad Pack.

“I’m pretty sure I convinced him to come back (but when the Nelson people come back) they come back with their crystals and they talk about the positive energy there,” jokes Ramsay.

In the meantime, The Rad Pack has plunged into the cold realm of Whistler as part of the family après at Whistler Olympic Plaza, which takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through the winter.

“It’s actually a lot of fun, but it’s a bit cold, I’m not going to lie,” says Ramsay. “The whole crew is friendly and accommodating. Sometimes there is maple coffee in the snow and there is always hot chocolate … The children are enthusiastic, the parents are enthusiastic because the children are enthusiastic. In their eyes you are the best because you made the children happy. “

When the temperature really drops, Kopitz shows up with fingerless gloves and they argue about who can play in front of the heater. “I’m the singer, so I like to play the lead singer card and say, ‘I need heating for my vocal cords,'” adds Ramsay.

While playing the same series of fiddle-driven “good-time bar tunes” and classic rock that they play indoors, “keep it PG”.

“It’s a great time and they really seem to be enjoying it,” he adds.

With an extensive repertoire of cover songs from which to draw, it helps that the members of the band have played together in different variations for several years.

“For me, Rad and Drew, who are the core members of The Rad Pack, we’ve been playing together for five or six years,” said Ramsay. “Even if a song is not in our head when someone suggests it, we can usually find it out after a few hits.”

If they’re not busy with The Rad Pack, you can usually find band members playing with any number of local bands or solo musicians. Lately, they have often worked with the solo musician (and in 2019 with the runner-up of Whistler Music Search) Conor Fitzpatrick.

“It’s really cool, it’s a ski town, a party town,” says Ramsay. “There’s a lot going on. Even if a performance doesn’t last, a new one shows up.”

In addition to the further appearance at Après, the group will perform in the CABN, the official lounge that was set up as part of the Whistler Pride and Ski Festival at the Aava Hotel. The band will play the welcome party on Sunday January 26th from 4pm to 8pm.

“We did it last year,” says Ramsay. “It was a great time.”

This event is entered with a festival pass. Further information can be found at whistlerpride.com/events-whistler-pride-and-ski-festival.

To stay up to date on the other gigs from The Rad Pack, visit facebook.com/The.Rad.Pack.Whistler.

