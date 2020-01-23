advertisement

January 23, 2020 10:37 PM EST

Columbia, SC (AP) – A senior Richland County official changes positions in the 2020 presidential election.

Richland County Council vice chairman Dalhi Myers tells the Associated Press that she no longer supports former vice president Joe Biden and instead supports Senator Bernie Sanders.

advertisement

Myers said she changed her mind partly because she appreciated what she saw as Sander’s ability to stand up to President Donald Trump from head to toe.

In the meantime, Joe Biden received a new recommendation today.

1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced his support for the former V.P. Thursday afternoon.

Lawyer Pascoe believes Biden can bring a divided country together.

Pascoe added that Biden is the first and only candidate he has ever endorsed.

Mark your calendar, the democratic preselection takes place on Saturday, February 29th.

advertisement