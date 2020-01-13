advertisement

For the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating online about Quebec-based star Den’s Dragon, Vincenzo Guzzo and whether he had any intention of running for the Conservative Party leadership.

This seemed to be confirmed when multiple sources, including David Tjordman, a federal Conservative candidate in Montreal in the last election, confirmed to The Post Millennial that “(Guzzo) made it clear that he would run … for me, and for a few more people. “

The Millennial Post reached out to Guzzo for an extensive interview, where he clarified his stance on running for leadership, spoke of Andrew Scheer’s tenure, and the policies he would introduce if he became Prime Minister in the upcoming Canadian election.

(The following interview was edited for clarity and length.)

TPM: Will you compete in the next leadership election?

VG: I really want to see who else throws their hat in the race. The biggest thing I have is that my personal desire, party desire and national desire must be consistent. They have to go somewhere. A large part of the party has shouted bloody killings because they want one of their determined sons to be the next leader. My problem is I’m sitting there and I say, you guys realize that you guys have ten, fifteen years of political baggage that you have to justify as Andrew Scheer had to.

So your claim that you are a better candidate because you have experience is negative in this case. If you’ve voted ten times and are a rising professional, you’re going to have a hard time suddenly becoming a pro voter.

For example, when that thing about dual citizenship came up, my dad came into my office and said, “you will have to give up your Italian citizenship.” I said, why should I do this? And, he said, “Well if you ever want to get into politics, you can’t have dual citizenship.” Who said that? Scheer is actually being beaten because he tried to beat other people for the same thing, so now he is telling you that you are not opposed to your complaints from the past.

After all, the question I don’t think anyone wants to answer is that everyone wants to do it as a two-step process – first you work to gain leadership, and then you work to win the general election. you don’t think this is the way to do it. I think the person who should win the leadership should be the person the party should feel can actually win a general election against Justin Trudeau.

TPM: You may be running, but you’re not 100 percent sure. What is your strategy and how do you plan to win the leadership vote and general election?

VG: My big thing about the general election, Do I believe everyone should be honest. Eveyone needs to understand that we were in for a choice where, for whatever reason, abortion suddenly became a conversation and blackface became a conversation. What really matters to Canadians was not actually discussed. Canadians do not like this desired approach. We don’t like this approach where you answer us based on recent surveys.

TPM: Why do you believe you would do a better job than MacKay, Poilievre or O’Toole?

VG: I think they would do a perfect job of politician. The question is, is that what Canadians want? Do we need another politician who will tell them half-truths? That’s the key, if we want more alike, any of those guys would be better than me if you really want to change … for example, I had a candidate come up to me, and I won’t mention names, and he came to me with his most important things, and believe it or not, of those things, senate reform was one of them. I looked at him and said, “Is this a joke? You want to talk about Senate reform? 100,000 Canadians have lost their jobs in the oil industry, and you want to talk about Senate reform?”

I wouldn’t say who she is any better, but if I run, I’ll be more than happy to throw her into a debate because it’s a joke. Senate reform is the last thing we need to talk about.

TPM: Your offer looks quite similar to Kevin O’Leary’s offer. OLear’s offer obviously didn’t work, so why are you different?

VG: I’m not doing an OLeare strategy and I’ll tell you why. I’m not doing this because I’m not making inflammatory comments on twitter, I’m not posting pictures of me god god knows what … It always seems like referring to Kevin O’Leary we try to be negative, you do I know, I want to remind everyone that O’Leary made $ 400 million in personal wealth. He is a success story in his own right. I have no problem with the comparison necessarily because he’s a good guy, but I’m not Kevin O’Leary, I’m not going to offend people. I will show that the political class has disappointed Canadians in recent years.

TPM: You mention the last election – what did you think of Andrew Scheer’s leadership in the last election?

VG: On a personal level, I think Andrew is a very nice guy, I think he’s a very humble guy, a very sociable guy, he’s the kinda guy I would watch a hockey game with, so that on a personal level I think he’s a great guy. As a politician, I have to be honest, I think the people he surrounded with weren’t necessarily his best friends – so either they weren’t his best friends or they were the weakest political strategists that I know. You need a bilingual person, you need someone who can think and reflect in French. Because when that French debate comes, you will be interrupted before you can answer. You have to know about French culture, you have to speak French, understand it, or you are the best of the game. I do not think Andrew was well advised on the importance of understanding French culture. I think the people who advise Andrew not to answer the abortion question were wrong, and I mean dead wrong. Those guys, they carry 75 percent of the blame for that election they lost.

TPM: What policy do you want to see the government introduce, and what do you think about supply management?

VG: So, for me now, I would tell you before taking or even considering milk quota treatment, I would rather choose oil. Why are we taxing other items? How could we make people more attractive to recycled products? What can we do to make recycled paper the first choice for people than new white paper? Because, the truth of the matter is, I’d better educate people on why the government is sucking and blowing at the same time as it outpaces people over oil and asks them to use less of it. You know, if everyone were to stop using oil tomorrow, we would have a bankrupt government.

TPM: How likely are you to run as a percentage?

VG: So let’s put it this way, if the candidates who announced are the candidates to come, I’ll run 75 percent. There is no way that it will let the candidate who has come out now be the one to enter the next general election. The only candidates who have announced will give Justin Trudeau a third term. If Jean Chares announces, then I will openly say I will support her. This is the type I think can stand up to Trudeau.

TPM: So if Jean Chares runs you won’t run, but if he doesn’t, your 75 percent will run?

VG: It’s correct

