Curious to know about Riverdale, Season 4, Episode 11, and what’s in store for these characters? This upcoming episode has something we love. Maybe it has to do with the quiz show element, mostly because it feels like one of the nerdy things we’ve seen over the years. It’s an opportunity for the writers to play around and then figure out how to demonstrate rivalry with Stonewall Prep. It’s another story for Betty too! We are always trying to get more opportunities to see many different angles with this figure.

Be ready for some surprises, but also for some storylines where characters work together in an unexpected way.

CarterMatt has the full Synopsis for Riverdale, Season 4, Episode 11, with more news on next steps:

RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP – Archie (KJ Apa) is determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance and gives him a job at Andrews Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) uses her energy to defeat Bret (guest star Sean Depner) and defeat Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unusual business. Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) appointment with a new applicant comes to a strange and unexpected turn. Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also play the leading role. Chell Stephen was the director of the episode of Ted Sullivan (# 411).

Beyond this episode, we know there will be some exciting times – think of a Katy Keene crossover! You will see Lucy Hale in the upcoming February 5 episode, mainly as a great way to set the stage for the premiere of this show next month. Hopefully it will find the space to deliver a strong Riverdale story at the same time.

