Queen Elizabeth II attended church at her estate in Sandringham on Sunday ahead of a crisis meeting to realize a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their shocking decision to step down from royal roles.

As the monarch sought a way out, supporters of her family’s feuding factions used British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was to blame for the royal split.

Royal officials said the queen had called her nephew Harry, his older brother, Prince William and their father, Prince Charles, to the rural retreat 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London, for a meeting Monday.

The summit reflects the queen’s desire to include the consequences of Harry and Meghan’s decision to “leave” as older kings, work to become financially independent and divide their time between Britain and North America. . Ifti, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement Wednesday without first telling the queen or other senior kings.

William is expected to travel to Sandringham from London and Harry from his home in Windsor, west of the British capital. Charles will fly again from the Gulf nation of Oman, where he was attending a consolation ceremony Sunday after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple’s young son, Archie, will likely join the meeting by phone.

Buckingham Palace said “a range of possibilities” would be discussed, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks”. Palace said the intention was to agree on the next steps at Monday’s meeting, which follows days of royal court talks, though “any decision will take time to implement”.

Among the details to be worked out are who will pay for the security of the couple currently funded by the taxpayer, what monetization activities they can undertake and what the consequences of moving taxes to Canada or the United States will be.

“The queen has said she wants her to get really fast, and that’s because she doesn’t want Harry to go into a fight, I’m sure, and won’t come back,” royal biographer Angela Levin said for Sky News. “They want to preserve the family bond. It would be an absolute tragedy if it was done with a very bad feeling. “

However, evidence of ill-feeling in the royal tribe spread to the pages of Britain’s newspapers. The Sunday Times reported that William was sad that he and Harry were now “separate units” because he wanted “everyone to play in the same team.”

While royal officials say the queen was hurt by the surprise announcement, Harry and Meghan’s friends say the couple thought they were being laid off because of the family’s desire to focus on those in the queue – Prince Charles, William and William’s son George.

Tom Bradby, a TV reporter close to Harry and Meghan, warned in the Sunday Times that the royal family badly needed a peace deal to prevent “a protracted war” that could hurt the monarchy.

“I have some ideas of what can be broadcast in a full, non-stop, sitting (by Harry and Meghan) interview and I don’t think it would be nice,” he wrote.

Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their son was born in May 2019.

While many praised the couple for injecting youth and splendor into the royal family, last week’s announcement marked an explosive turn in the growing rift between them and the rest of the clan. Harry said in an interview in October that he and William – destined to be king one day – were on “different paths”.

It also came amid the couple’s growing dissatisfaction with their treatment by the media. Harry, who blames the press for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in Paris in 1997, has long been pursued with the harsh control she receives. Ifti has sued several newspapers for allegedly intrusive coverage, and Harry has accused the media of targeting Mega Biracial abuse, some of them “racial enterprises”.

The couple’s decision to distance themselves from the royal family has sparked mixed reactions. Many Britons expressed remorse for Meghan and Harry but said they should not receive taxpayer-funded security unless they perform public office.

However, there was a near-universal sympathy for the 93-year-old queen.

“I feel very sorry for him,” said 70-year-old Jean Acton, who gathered with other local people to watch the monarch arrive at St. Mary Magdalene church. “It must be terrible – for any parent, let it be whether you’re a king or not.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

