advertisement

MONTREAL – The Quebecois Party says for the first time, non-members will be able to cast a vote for its leader.

The PQ body that sets out the rules of the leadership race says the new “sympathizer” status will open the door for Quebecers to participate in party proceedings and, for a $ 5 donation, vote for the new boss.

Saturday’s announcement comes amid an attempt to revive the fortunes of a party that set Quebec’s political agenda for more than 40 years but now stands at fourth in the National Assembly, where it has not won a majority since 1998 .

advertisement

Leadership debates are expected between April 15 and May 20, though no dates have been set.

Voting to replace Jean-Francois Lisee is set for June 19th.

Lisee retired after two years at the helm of the party when the Avenir Quebec Coalition rose to power in October 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

advertisement