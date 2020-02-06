advertisement

A tombstone in Belleville, Ontario has drawn attention after it was erected to commemorate “all abortion victims.”

The Black Tombstone, supported by the Knights of Columbus area, posted an image of the November 2 and November 8 tombstone, leading to a national debate on social media.

In response, comment sections were flooded with reaction memes, insulting the eighteen men in the picture, calling them misogynists, rusty white bumers, and other insults.

All three photos garnered about 3,300 reactions on Facebook. According to figures from The National Post, “approximately sixty-six percent of people responded to images with a” Haha “or” Love “while about 20 percent responded with an” angry “reaction.”

In response to the controversy, Belleville chapter grand jockey David Cameron said there is nothing to argue about. “We are not engaging in any kind of debate about him … This is our belief and we do not feel we have done anything wrong … he speaks for himself,” Cameron told the National Post.

Engraved on granite are other messages, such as: “Before I created you in the womb, ordained, before you were born, sanctified”, “Unborn life matters” and “Life is holy, “a reference to Jerimiah 1: 5.

The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternity founded in 1882 did not provide a figure for the cost of the tombstone, though Cameron noted that the cemetery, St. James Catholic Cemetery, supported the tomb.

Local activists, however, say the tombstone attacks a woman’s right.

According to Elissa Robertson, coordinator of Women Warrior of Quinte, organized a demonstration in response to the Knights.

“It was created to shame people. I think it was absolutely unclear and that money that they put into this anti-abortion monument could have done a lot of good elsewhere, “Robertson said, according to InQuinte.

“It has to do with patriarchal values ​​and the idea that women’s bodies are meant to be controlled by men. It is a broader issue related to violence against women, it is about health care, it is about security. “

Cameron went on to say that there are 137 stone graves commemorating unborn life throughout North America, each erected by the Knights of Columbus.

