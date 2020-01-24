advertisement

Senator Marc Gold is the new government representative in the Senate, the Office of the Prime Minister announced today.

In this minority Parliament, Sen. Gold (Stadacona, Que.) Will now be responsible for overseeing the government’s legislative agenda in the Senate; sponsoring government bills and keeping progress lists of those sponsored by other senators; and negotiating with other Senate executives on how the Senate handles legislation, reforms to its rules, and more.

Sen. Gold replaces former government representative Peter Harder (Ottawa, Ont.), Who retired January 6 after serving in the role since his 2016 Senate nomination.

advertisement

Sen. Gold has served on the Independent Senate Caucus, now the largest caucus in the Senate since shortly after he was appointed to the Senate in 2016. He served as ISG’s liaison – effectively a whip, which does not drop votes – for part of the last Parliament, taking up that role after serving as the deputy manager of the movement and part of a steering committee for the group.

Sen. Gold is no longer a member of the ISG, having assumed the role of government representative in the Senate. Under Harder’s scenario, the role of government representative was also classified using the word “independent”. Unlike the senators at the ISG, the government representative is responsible for managing the progress of government legislation in the Senate, and sponsoring government bills in the House if another sponsor cannot be found.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) Has not included a government representative in the Senate in his cabinet at any point so far, but has issued an open invitation to the person who holds that position to attend committee meetings. of his cabinet for “operations,” which is included with the “daily coordination of parliamentary planning”.

Sen. Gold, 69, joined the Senate after a long career as a constitutional lawyer and a non-profit sector executive. Early in his career, he taught law at York University’s Osgoode Hall, and he remains an assistant professor of law at McGill University in Montreal. He has served as chairman of the Jewish Federations of Canada, and of the youth-oriented group ENSEMBLE pour le respect de la diversité, which aims to promote a “more open and inclusive society”.

Sen. Gold has taken over the representative role of government at a time when the Red House is in flux: the former Liberal Senate group has lost official group status and disbanded; The opposition Conservative Senate group has a new leader, Senator Don Plett (Landmark, Man.); and ISG Leader Yuen Pau Woo (British Columbia) is pushing for major reforms in the way the Senate is organized and running its business, an effort to stem the new multi-group dynamic in the House for the better. A new group, the Canadian Senatorial Group, was formed late last year, and now holds 13 seats in the House. The ISG continues to dominate the 50-seat Senate, the Conservative Party holds 24, 12 Senators – including the Golden Senate – are unrelated, and five seats are vacant.

ISG senators have proven willing to change government legislation regularly, though the Senate has not defeated any government bills during the last Parliament.

The government holds only a minority in the House of Commons in Mr Trudeau’s second term. Some senators have downplayed the effect that the minority in the House will have on the way the Senate handles legislation. Senators may be able to find support from an opposition party in the House for the changes they are making, putting pressure on the government to accept the changes; however, conservative MPs cannot support changes opposed by conservative senators in the Upper House, MDP has a history of antipathy to the Senate, and Block Leader Québécois Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil – Chambly, Que.) has vowed to only consider that how government initiatives align with Quebec’s interests, potentially making cross-House co-operation a complex proposition.

Sen. Harder also publicly pressed for faster reforms to make the Senate nonpartisan during his time in the representative role of government.

Sen. Gold sponsored the government’s national security reform bill, C-59, while a member of the ISG last year. He also served as a member of the Senate Home Economics Committee.

Sen. Harder announced he was preparing to quit his job in late November. He said starting a new Parliament was “the best time to welcome a new face to the role.” Other senators, including Sen. Diane Bellemare (Alma. Que.), Former Senator Harder MP, said after his announcement that working government teams in the Senate is a concern and a big responsibility without much help in the House, since there is no government group in the Senate.

Sen. Bellemare resigned from the government’s representation team in November, and Senator Grant Mitchell (Alberta) has said he will step down from his job as a government liaison to the Senate after replacing the hardest-named one.

peter@hilltimes.com

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is an editor for Hill Times covering politics, legislation and the Senate.

Follow – peter@hilltimes.com

advertisement