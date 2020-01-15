advertisement

The quality of drinking water from private sources continues to deteriorate and the health of one million people in Ireland is at an unacceptable risk, the Environmental Protection Agency warned.

Poorly constructed wells and inadequate monitoring of private water supplies pose the greatest health risk, which continues to increase after heavy rains, warns in its latest assessment of private water supplies.

These deliveries include care plans for small groups; Many commercial establishments (such as hotels, B & Bs and pubs) and public buildings, including schools, crèches and campsites.

The 2018 report released on Wednesday confirms that the number of cases of VTEC – the most virulent form of E-coli bacteria – has increased by 22 percent compared to 2017, while 16 percent of deliveries have not been tested.

E coli was found in 2018 in 62 small private water supply systems that serve commercial or public buildings. The bacteria can cause debilitating diseases and, in a few cases, long-term kidney failure.

It was found that more than 60 private goods were contaminated with human or animal waste at least once in 2018. There have been more than 1,000 cases of VTEC infection – usually due to the consumption of water contaminated with animal waste. Ireland continues to have the highest incidence of VTEC infections in Europe.

Many private deliveries are not in the register of local authorities, and those that have not been monitored sufficiently to ensure safe drinking water and protect human health, the report adds. The local authorities and the supplier have legal responsibility for the private water supply.

The EPA underlined that local authorities are required to ensure that all regulated private deliveries are registered. These must be monitored and tests carried out if the monitoring indicates a problem. They must also “require suppliers to take action if contamination is detected”.

A supply must be regulated if it supplies more than 50 people or 10,000 liters per day or is part of a public or commercial activity – single households are excluded.

The report concludes that the quality of drinking water in private supply, which largely comes from wells, is inferior to that in public supply. Public group water systems were 100 percent compliant, while the share of private group water systems and small private utilities was 95.4 percent.

Dr. Tom Ryan, director of the EPA Office of Environmental Enforcement, said: “We are concerned about the poor quality of drinking water in private supplies that serve commercial or public activities such as crèches, nursing homes and hotels.”

Where this water comes from poorly built wells, there is a high risk of contamination in heavy rain. “It is worrying that many of these stocks are not monitored because the consumption of contaminated water poses a serious health risk to consumers, especially vulnerable people such as young or old,” he added.

Andy Fanning, program manager at the EPA Office of Environmental Enforcement, stressed the need for regular testing. “With this number of reported cases of VTEC in Ireland, it is more important than ever that entrepreneurs and homeowners who use a well for their water supply have their supply tested regularly, especially after rains.”

Twelve public group water supply systems, one private group water supply system and 399 small private water supply systems were not monitored for E. coli in 2018. A total of 126 boiling water notices for more than 10,000 people were issued to water users in the private water supply, while 91 15 local authorities examined private deliveries.

The report is available at www.epa.ie.

