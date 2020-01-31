advertisement

Another beautiful Italian city sells houses for less than a bottle of milk for only 1 euro.

The only catch? You have to buy it and live in it with a group of friends or family.

Bisaccia, in the south of the Campania region, two hours from Naples, is trying to revitalize its local community.

According to CNN Travel, the quiet city has suffered from several earthquakes, which, according to CNN Travel, is cited as the reason for the population decline in recent years.

Many of the buildings have now come down, the windows are broken and the plants are growing.

However, the region has launched 90 buildings.

It is hoped that they will be converted into communal living areas to encourage groups of people to live in the area.

The offer assumes that the buyer commits to renovate their purchase, although no time frame or minimum expenses are expected.

Deputy Mayor Francesco Tartaglia hopes that families and friends will move in together, not individual buyers.

“We welcome families, groups of friends, relatives, people who know each other or investors to join together,” Tartaglia told CNN.

“We encourage them to buy more than just a house to actually make an impact and breathe new life.”

She added that the local authorities owned the buildings, not the former residents, which means the transactions would be easy.

In recent months, many Italian villages and towns have sold cheap houses to encourage tourists to move to the area.

Mussomeli in southern Sicily offered houses for just 85 cents as long as the buyer renovated the house within a year, while the city of Sambuca offered them at the same price as long as you spent AUD $ 24,800 (£ 13,000).

Bivona in Sicily asked buyers to pay only a deposit of AUD 4000 (GBP 2100) to get the 85c house.

In some parts of Italy, places were allocated free of charge, and castles, monasteries and towers were available if they were converted into commercial properties such as restaurants or hotels.

Cammarata in Sicily offered vacant homes with amazing views, provided you have a deposit of £ 4300 ($ A8200).

An Italian village offered new locals to pay 1700 GBP (A3240 USD) with a monthly rent of only 40 GBP (76 USD per month) to move there.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

