It would be difficult for you to find a Sea to Sky resident who knew no one who had moved to the Comox Valley in recent years.

But the punk band A Total Disappointment (ATD) from Vancouver was not exactly enthusiastic about the migration to Vancouver Island when their band recently played the Waverley Hotel in Cumberland.

“We rolled around town in the afternoon and there was nobody around,” said Ben VonDubya, the band’s front man. “I thought ‘What the hell? How is this show sold out?'”

They went to the venue with their tour mates The Dreadnoughts, invited their things in, and took some time to relax before the set.

“When we went down the stairs, the shop was full,” VonDubya says. “It was incredible. It blew me away.”

The band is hoping for another surprise when they make their debut in the Sea to Sky corridor as part of Squamish Punk Night on Saturday, January 25th.

“We will probably keep it short and to the point. We will blow up the roof,” VonDubya adds.

The show marks the band’s first appearance in 2020, which is developing into a major appearance. While they were founded around 2015, they will be following some EPs with their debut album on Vancouver label Kinda Cool Records.

“It will take the greater part of two years for it to come out,” VonDubya says with a laugh. “We are probably one of the slowest bands in town.”

To be fair, he hasn’t had a school at BCIT for just a year – and the band has four EPs, a split EP, and a few compilations to their name. They also do without CDs and publish the full length of the record on vinyl (and of course also digital).

“Some of us are vinyl fans,” said VonDubya. “It brings me back to my childhood before CDs. You get a record, it’s huge, you have lyrics, photos, it’s a big, tangible thing … AC / DC had a quote about writing albums, not songs so they weren’t on iTunes most of the time. I like that, you hear the whole page, turn it over, hear the next page. “

ATD members are not strangers to the punk scene. Dubya and guitarist Joe Gieni both come from Calgary and played in a band called Primitive Screwheads. A few years later, Gieni first moved to Vancouver with VonDubya. Her bass player finally moved out too. The only problem? They needed a drummer.

At the time, VonDubya was working as a driver and merchant for The Real McKenzies, and one day the t-shirt he was wearing happened to solve the problem.

“I was wearing a Dreadnoughts t-shirt (at the merch table at a show) and the drummer from The Dreadnoughts came up to me and said, ‘Hey, nice shirt!'” He says.

They talked to each other and Marco Bieri, the drummer, said that he didn’t have much to do at the moment, so VonDubya invited him to join the new band.

Fittingly, their very first show was an opening slot for The Real McKenzies at the Rickshaw Theater.

“I think there were a couple of bands in town that said, ‘What the hell? How did these people do it?'” He laughs. “Nobody heard or saw us play. My friend Troy (Zak) was at The Real McKenzies at the time and was charging us.”

Since then the group has been touring BC. and back to Alberta. The Vancouver punk scene, however, has proven to be a good addition.

“The level of talent is through the roof,” says VonDubya. “Every single band is really, really good. It makes all bands pull their socks up.”

Experience the ATD headliner Squamish Punk Night on Saturday, January 25th at The Knotty Burl. Vancouver’s Pet Blessings, Ucluelets Scoco Lag and Anonymous Americans from Squamish are also on the program.

Tickets cost $ 10 in advance at https://www.showpass.com/atd-guests-squamish-punk-night/ or $ 15 at the door.

