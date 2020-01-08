advertisement

SAN JUAN – Puerto Rico’s power grid was pulled back into service Wednesday after being completely shut down as a security measure Tuesday amid an earthquake storm including one of the most powerful to hit the Caribbean island in 102 years.

Seductives including a 6.4-size one killed at least one person and leveled homes across the southern coast, provoking a state of emergency on the island of 3 million people and activating the National Guard.

Nearly 500,000 customers had service Wednesday morning, up from 100,000 the night before, and the island produced about 542 megawatts of electricity, the AEE power authority said, still less than the demand of about 2,000 megawatts.

The large Costa Sur plant suffered heavy damage and remained out of service, though Governor Wanda Vazquez said Tuesday that power had to be restored to most of the island within 48 hours provided there were no more earthquakes.

Puerto Ricans endured long power cuts in 2017 following the devastating Hurricane Maria, one of a series of natural and man-made disasters to grieve U.S. territory in recent years. The island is also undergoing bankruptcy, and its former governor resigned amid a political scandal and mass street protests last year.

Vazquez ordered schools and other public offices to close while emergency responders searched crumbling buildings for potential victims and engineers inspected others for safety.

Some Puerto Ricans in the island-hit south moved their beds out on Tuesday night and slept outside, fearing their homes would be destroyed if another earthquake struck, Vazquez said.

Hundreds of earthquakes have affected the island, including 10 sized 4 or larger, since December 28, the US Geological Survey said.

About 750 people spent the night in shelters in the worst-hit southern cities, the government announced.

Bottled water, batteries and headlights went to supermarkets in the capital San Juan and long lines formed outside gas stations. The backup generators maintained the operation of the city’s international airport.

Puerto Ricans are used to dealing with storms, but powerful earthquakes are rare.

“There is so much uncertainty, this is the first time this has happened to us,” said Patricia Alonso, 48, who lost energy and water to her home and headed to her mother’s apartment building with her son 13-year-old like she had a generator.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Tuesday that assistance had been made available for earthquake response efforts. (Reporting by Luis Valentin Ortiz; Additional reporting by Andrew Hay and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

