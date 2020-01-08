advertisement

Do you have a favorite restaurant that is consistently excellent? Or maybe you met a front-of-house manager who went out of his way to make sure you had a great time? Maybe there is a cook whose food inspires you every time you eat it? Now is the time to show your appreciation by casting your vote at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2020.

Public voting will begin on Wednesday at 12 noon in the first phase of these annual awards, which are awarded by the Restaurants Association of Ireland. Already in the 12th year, the award was presented in 21 categories, including the best restaurant, the best cook, the best informal dinner, the best seafood experience, the best world cuisine and the best newcomer.

The online nominations make up 20 percent of the first round of evaluations, the rest comes from a regional evaluation by the jury.

Nominations can be made from noon until January 22nd at 12:00 noon at irishtimes.com/irishrestaurantawards. Last year, more than 90,000 online nominations were submitted by members of the public. Voters will be entered into a draw to win one of two prizes – two nights for two with dinner in one evening with Ireland’s Blue Book members, at Viewmount House in Co Longford and Mustard Seed in Co Limerick.

The district winners of each category will contest a number of regional finals in March. This is followed by another round of evaluations, in which a mysterious guest inspection comes into play before the national winners are announced at a gala dinner in Dublin in May.

Clay in Galway, restaurant of the year 2019 winner

More than 1,000 guests attended this event in 2019 when the six-course banquet at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road was cooked by a team led by five chefs, each of whom had previously won the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Last year Loam won the award for best restaurant in Galway. He then won the first Michelin UK & Ireland Sustainability Award and maintained his one-star rating in the guide.

