Ambitious plans to transform a historic Perth building into a boutique hotel have been submitted to the heads of council.

The developers want to convert the old board rooms at the corner of Tay Street and High Street into a 55-room facility.

All the details have not yet been released, but The Courier may reveal that there are designs for a gourmet restaurant with 50 seats and an event space.

It is also proposed that key elements of the 140-year-old building, including the former Chamber area, be restored and opened to the public.

Residents and businesses can now shape the project. The Perth and Kinross Council launched an eight-week consultation exercise to assess support for building transformation.

It follows an intensive campaign to attract hoteliers to the fair city.

The building, which is largely empty with a registration desk on the ground floor, has been declared surplus.

A spokesperson for the council said, “Following this decision, the property was marketed to determine if there would be interest in a hotel development opportunity.”

“Proposals have been presented to this effect, which would integrate the old Council rooms and the Justices of the Peace rooms.”

She said that the comments from the consultation will be reported to the counselors.

In a statement posted on the consultation page, the spokesperson added: “As usual with historic buildings, they will quickly decline if left empty.

“The proposed development of the hotel in the building will provide improved public access to heritage properties.”

She said: “Appropriate and sensitive redevelopment is being proposed inside and out, including the preservation of wooden wall panels, vaulted ceilings and the exterior cleaning of stone facades that will bring the building to life. than a quality hotel. ”

Locals were asked if they agree with the proposed redevelopment and if they think it will provide better access to “heritage properties”.

The consultation comes amid a new concern over the city center, after the announcement of the closure of the Beales department store.

A meeting of traders last week heard calls for more free parking.

When asked about potential parking problems at the hotel site, planning and development manager David Littlejohn said in December: “There is no obligation in planning legislation to provide parking spaces. parking for hotels is the customer’s choice.

“There will be a few spaces at the back of the building, but expect to park elsewhere and walk.”

To comment on the project, visit the consultation section of the council’s website.

