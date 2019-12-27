advertisement

Sony may not be ready to unveil the PlayStation 5, but the company has already made several announcements about the next-gen console. We already know what kind of hardware performance upgrades can be expected, and Sony has previously unveiled the significant haptic improvements coming to the PS5 controller, which is likely to be called DualShock 5. But a new discovery indicates that the device may have a few extra features that are not available on DualShock 4, and Sony may not be ready to reveal them.

Dutch-language blog LetsGoDigital found a patent application from Sony of 20 June 2019 that was published online on 26 December. The documentation describes the functionality of a PlayStation controller with extra buttons on the back.

If this sounds somehow familiar, it is because Sony has just announced a DualShock 4 accessory, the Back Button Attachment (image above), which allows you to add user-configurable buttons to the back of the current controller. That is the type of attachment that should be built into future versions of the controller, in particular the DualShock 5.

Image source: Sony via LetsGoDigital

At the back, the patent describes four buttons, two buttons on each side that are built into the controller. The large button apparently moves up and down. The smaller button can be operated by pressing it. The larger can extend the handles, reports the report, so you can adjust the length of the handles to fit better in your hands for better grip while playing, as shown in the following figure.

Image source: Sony via LetsGoDigital

The smaller button contains a pressure sensor that can see how hard you press it and activate an appropriate action on the screen.

As always with new patents, the technology they describe will not necessarily come to the following gene products. The Back Button Attachment for DualShock 4, however, proves that Sony thinks the PlayStation controller needs buttons on the back for better gameplay. Given that the PS5 is better than its predecessor in all respects and that PS4 games are also running, it makes sense to see the DualShock 5 come with built-in back buttons that do not require an attachment.

