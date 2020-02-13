VANCOUVER – According to the health officer of the Province of British Columbia, four people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus are well isolated and would be released from the disease 24 hours apart after two negative tests.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says people in the Vancouver area are monitored by health professionals and three of them live in a home with others.

She says those who are sick have been instructed to sleep in separate areas of the house, wear masks, avoid sharing food and utensils, and wash surfaces that may be infected with the virus.

According to Henry, 371 people in the province were tested for the virus last Friday. The results showed that many of the cases included seasonal viruses such as Influenza B, which she says particularly affect young people this year.

The World Health Organization has named the new virus COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, since it was discovered late last year.

The virus has been linked to over 1,000 deaths in China, including 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China and a total of almost 43,000 cases worldwide.





This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 11, 2020.