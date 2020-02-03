advertisement

Urgent admission to Rockyview General Hospital southwest of Calgary.

Postmedia Archive

A Alberta Health Services review has identified long-term strategies that could help the province save up to $ 1.9 billion a year, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Monday.

The UCP government says these savings would allow further funding to be directed to patients and frontline care, freeing up funds for surgeries and reducing waiting times for patients.

The $ 2 million review was conducted by Ernst and Young, which garnered feedback from some 1,200 physicians and 27,000 frontline employees. Its report contains 57 recommendations and more than 70 ways to achieve savings.

Although the report contains a number of options that could save upwards of $ 1.5 billion to $ 1.9 billion each year, Ernst and Young warned that these figures do not represent the expected, or even achievable, savings.

These figures do not take into account the costs needed to implement different changes, which also cannot be implemented simultaneously.

Shandro said the government plans to implement various recommendations in the long run. AHS will develop a plan over the next 100 days to implement the recommendations.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro

Jim Wells / Postmedia

The recommendations include four areas, which include ways to find savings within the workforce and manage AHS ($ 600- $ 800 million in cuts), clinical services ($ 500- $ 650 million cuts), non-clinical services ($ 350- $ 350) $ 500m), as well as governance.

Ernst and Young recommended that the province regulate physician compensation to connect with other provinces, work with unions to regulate collective agreements, and review management positions.

If the recommendations are accepted, AHS will “reconfigure” small and medium-sized hospitals, along with emergency departments, within communities “to better fit patients’ needs and ensure better quality.”

The use of non-hospital surgical facilities and emergency departments should be expanded to better fit patients’ needs, the report said. He adds that the government should maximize the transfer of laboratory services.

Shandro said the UCP government accepts the report, in addition to two recommendations. He said there would be no hospital closures or consolidation of urban trauma centers.

The report also recommends providing non-clinical support services, such as food services, housekeeping, protective services and laundry, in order to reduce costs. The government can also explore ways to generate revenue through retail opportunities, corporate advertising and space rental.

Last September, a separate report – produced by a panel led by former Saskatchewan Finance Minister Janice MacKinnon – concluded that Alberta should receive health spending in line with provinces like BC, Ontario and Quebec, which spend between $ 800 and $ 1,000 less per capita.

In its first budget released last October, UCP increased health care funding by $ 200 million, bringing total operating expenses to $ 20.6 billion annually. The one percent increase was one-third of what the NDP budgeted per year; critics argued that this is effectively a reduction when considering population growth and inflation.

Of the increase, $ 100 million was allocated for a mental health and addiction strategy, $ 40 million for an opioid response, and $ 20 million for palliative care.

AHS currently has 102,000 employees and a budget of $ 15.4 billion.

