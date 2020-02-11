Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the province has sold raw rail contracts previously signed by the Notley government.
David Paul Morris / Bloomberg
Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced on Tuesday that the provincial government has sold $ 10 billion in crude rail contracts to private companies.
The contracts were previously signed by the former Notley government as a way to move more oil to the market, given the lack of pipeline capacity.
Kenney said railroad diversion agreements would save Alberta taxpayers $ 500m.
Contract removal cost … $ 1.3 B. But that’s less than the $ 1.5B that UCP was budgeting. And $ 500 million less than the NDP’s original plan would have been, Kenney says.
